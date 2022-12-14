Read full article on original website
Warehouse Automation: To Adapt or Adopt? That is the Question.
Warehouses and parcel facilities are becoming increasingly reliant on automated systems to help meet day-to-day demands while keeping operating costs in check. After all, they face growing SKU counts, while annual warehouse worker turnover remains near 50% and compensation costs have increased around 6.5% over the last two years for many businesses hiring material moving workers.
Optimize Business with Product Lifecycle Management Software
For most businesses, a single software platform that can manage all product development stages is a huge benefit. It is for this reason why product lifecycle management (PLM) software has become so crucial for many enterprises. The benefits of PLM are numerous and include:. · Being a single source of...
Advancements in Voice Picking Maximize the Value of Wearables
Juggling all the components necessary to successfully operate a Distribution Center has always been challenging, becoming even more complicated recently. Usually, increases in sales volume are welcomed, but market factors since 2020 have complicated matters. The surge in order demand, especially e-commerce and B2B, created a need to fulfill orders in a shorter delivery time window while relying on a workforce of new or temporary workers.
2022 State of the Industry: E-Commerce
As technology continues to transform and influence the supply chain, e-commerce remains a pinnacle part of the retail process. Today, consumers preferences are built around the ease of access to products above all else, including brand loyalty, with the improvements in usability, information and cost effectiveness acting as the driving forces behind the current climate.
Having Supply Chain Resilience is More Than Insurance, it’s Competitive Advantage
During these challenging economic times, CFOs must safeguard their supply chain’s resiliency. A resilient supply chain is defined by its capacity for resistance and recovery; having the capability to minimize the impact of a disruption; and the ability to recover quickly. Even when the current crisis subsides, there will always be the next one on the horizon, making this a critical component of ongoing planning for corporate executives. Habitually, companies think of the tangible benefits of increasing resiliency as an organizational defense – reducing downtime, limiting productivity loss or ensuring continuity of supply. However, resiliency should also be considered an offensive strategy, protecting lost revenue which could occur with delays.
Over Half of Supply Chain Managerial Roles Don’t Require Software Experience
Supply chain-oriented roles are still highly manual at a time when companies should be digitalizing roles and processes, according to new findings from Cleo. “These findings clearly point to a deep deficit in supply chain automation at a time when companies can least afford it. Software technology, people, and processes have not come together in a transformational way that has truly permeated supply chain organizations,” says Tushar Patel, CMO, Cleo. “The data indicates that companies are failing to approach digitalization through an end-to-end lens that visualizes and analyses supply chain operations across their internal and external ecosystems. The lack of recruiting for people skilled in modern software will result in organizations struggling to keep up with operational efficiencies, which are desperately needed in an increasingly fierce supply chain market.”
Building Sustainable Supply Chains
If your company is focused on growth and intends to be in business for the long term, supply chain sustainability is an imperative. Climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts have created a new set of risks and opportunities for growth in the global business environment. In this New Normal, it is more important than ever to scrutinize the environmental, economic and social impacts of the products and services required to deliver your enterprise’s value proposition. This holds true whether you’re in the manufacturing, commercial services, retail or government sector.
Managing Supply Volatility During Disruptive Times
Most supply chain leaders were caught off guard when the pandemic hit, and companies struggled to maintain material supply continuity. Now, two years into COVID-19, and direct materials procurement continues to be more challenging than ever. Companies still struggle as geopolitical volatility, natural disasters and price inflation disrupt supply chains in unpredictable ways making it elusive to strike the right balance between supply and demand.
Why Does CO2 Tracking in Last Mile Delivery Planning Matter?
It’s no secret that transportation is one of the sectors that produces the most greenhouse gas emissions in the global economy. Getting goods from one side of the world to the other is incredibly resource-intensive, and it becomes even more resource-intensive once you get into the fundamental complexities and inefficiencies of last mile delivery.
