Supply chain-oriented roles are still highly manual at a time when companies should be digitalizing roles and processes, according to new findings from Cleo. “These findings clearly point to a deep deficit in supply chain automation at a time when companies can least afford it. Software technology, people, and processes have not come together in a transformational way that has truly permeated supply chain organizations,” says Tushar Patel, CMO, Cleo. “The data indicates that companies are failing to approach digitalization through an end-to-end lens that visualizes and analyses supply chain operations across their internal and external ecosystems. The lack of recruiting for people skilled in modern software will result in organizations struggling to keep up with operational efficiencies, which are desperately needed in an increasingly fierce supply chain market.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO