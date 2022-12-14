Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Vermilion; Vernon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
