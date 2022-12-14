ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Armando Broja Out For Season

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly set to miss out on the rest of the season through injury.

What was supposed to be a breakthrough season for young striker Armando Broja has now turned into a nightmare. The 21-year-old went down in a heap against Aston Villa and the severity of his injury has now been revealed.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Albanian ruptured his ACL in the friendly and is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. The recovery from this procedure will likely see Broja sidelined for the remainder of this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This will be a disappointing development for the young striker, who was looking to kick on and play his way into a role in his manager's long-term plans, with the striker position up for grabs at the moment.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Kinsella theorized that this unfortunate injury could make Chelsea re-enter the market for a short-term answer at striker.

IMAGO / Action Plus

A deal for Christopher Nkunku is thought to be wrapped up for a summer arrival, but that does not help the Blues' current predicament at striker.

Two names that have been mentioned by Kinsella and others are Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo . These two are available and could be effective in the short term, though it remains to be seen if Graham Potter would sign off on either.

