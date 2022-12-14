Read full article on original website
Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Give Update on Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s ‘Good’ Romance, Tease Who Will Move for Love
Her BFFs approve! Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula sounded off on their friend Paige DeSorbo’s romance with Winter House costar Craig Conover. Despite some ups and downs on season 2 of the Bravo series, Ciara, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly that Paige, 30, and Craig, 33, are “so good” right now. “Craig was definitely on […]
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt
Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2. Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.
Jamie Lynn Spears Steps Out In Leather Ensemble At Los Angeles Premiere As Sister Britney Continues To Spark Health Concerns
Jamie Lynn Spears stunned in a sleek leather ensemble at the Los Angeles premiere of her new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, on Tuesday, December 13.The 31-year-old was sporting a black top, a matching leather skirt and jacket that she complimented with a glamorous pair of sparkly, pointed-toe heels at the upscale event. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a silver bracelet.The military-inspired reality series — which is set to air its first episode on Wednesday, January 4 — puts pampered Hollywood stars into the field as they undergo grueling challenges similar to the ones used...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Recounts Busting Lenny With New Girlfriend – Things Got ‘Ugly,’ Larsa Said
Lisa Hocstein from 'RHOM' recounts what happened when she confronted Lenny's girlfriend at a club in May. She also shares how she really felt about those lavish house parties they threw.
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo
Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Insight Into Jen Shah's Final Days Before Sentencing
Watch: Is Meredith Marks Nervous for RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion? She Says…. Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks. With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks is sharing insight into her mindset going into the New Year.
‘Sister Wives’ stars Meri and Kody Brown split after 32 years: ‘He made the decision’
“Sister Wives” star Kody Brown broke up with Meri Brown after 32 years together – 24 of which they were legally married – in a polygamous relationship. Meri, 51, explained that after her sister-wife Christine Brown left Kody, 53, last year, Kody was “frustrated” that she “made the decision” without him, but he seemingly did the same to her. “Then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'” she said in a preview clip for Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives: One on One” via People. “Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.” The polygamist...
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
The Hills' Audrina Patridge Is Dating Her Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn
Watch: Audrina Patridge's MAJOR Makeup Hacks & Favorite Hills Co-Star. The Hills are alive with a brand-new romance. Audrina Patridge is dating Jarod Einsohn, a source confirms to E! News. According to Just Jared, who first broke the news Dec. 9, Audrina's new man serves as a producer on her...
‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Season 2 Trailer: Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones Get Into A Major Brawl (Exclusive)
Get ready for “the grandmother of all reunions!” The trailer for the second season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion is here, and HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look. The show centers around several fan favorites from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant as they embark on an epic girls’ trip with each other and their mothers — leading to some sweet bonding moments and other times that test their relationships. The main cast includes Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci Bookout.
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
ETOnline.com
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska gives huge update on renovation show with Cole DeBoer – but fans slam its ‘basic’ new name
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska has a new business venture, and she announced the "basic" show via HGTV's Instagram. The show is called Down Home Fab, and it's a renovation series that will be on HGTV and it will be available for streaming on Discovery+. According to the HGTV website, Chelsea...
‘Winter House’ star Rachel Clark: It’s ‘uncomfortable’ reliving Jason Cameron romance
Rachel Clark admits that it’s been “uncomfortable” reliving her romance with Jason Cameron on “Winter House” Season 2 — because she has a new man in her life. “It’s very uncomfortable [to watch back], I’m not going to lie,” the florist, 31, exclusively tells Page Six, reflecting on her fling with the hunky model, 36, while filming this February and March in Vermont. “I’m not a jealous person, but I am territorial … also, I’m very understanding that this is an uncomfortable situation,” she continues. “Seeing someone you’re with maybe kissing someone else or expressing emotion, romantic interest, like, it’s hard to...
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says She Loves Him To 'Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son's shocking death. Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude on social media, saying ... "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls."
