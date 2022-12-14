Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data. Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite...
Agriculture Online
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's Bulog to import 500,000 T of rice until Feb 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog will import a total 500,000 tonnes of rice between this month and February 2023, to top up government stocks and contain price rises in the staple food, the agency said on Friday. Indonesia previously said it aimed to secure 1.2...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Agriculture Online
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
Agriculture Online
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans flat, face weekly decline on global recession fears
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market poised for a weekly decline as concerns over slowing global economy weighed on prices. Wheat ticked lower, although the market is set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. "Fund managers continue to interpret their supply and demand fundamentals through a lens colored by recession fears," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to implement mandatory 35% biodiesel blending starting Jan 1, 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is set to raise mandatory biodiesel blending to 35% starting January 1, 2023, as it will allocate 13.15 million kilolitres of palm-based biodiesel for the blending programme next year, said energy ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi on Friday. Indonesia has implemented mandatory 30% palm-based biodiesel...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico says it aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
Comments / 0