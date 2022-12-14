The “Sorry Not sorry” hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT. Her viral track may have introduced a new wave of fans, but Omerettà The Great has worked on her career for years. “Sorry Not Sorry” ushered in a new era for the Atlanta star as people debated who truly is a native of the ATL. Beyond her controversial release, Omerettà also highlighted aspects of her personal life in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Her short-lived tenure on the series further pushed her into mainstream conversations.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO