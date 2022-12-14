Read full article on original website
DJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To Fight
The streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn’t want the smoke. DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days. As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.
Gucci Mane Advocates Against Pooh Shiesty’s “Unacceptable” Prison Conditions
The Memphis rapper has been behind bars since 2021 and is currently serving a 63 month sentence. Rapper and business mogul Gucci Mane used his Instagram for justice earlier this week while discussing Poosh Shiesty’s prison conditions. Tagging President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the “Lemonade” artist called the situation “unacceptable.”
Slimelife Shawty Released In Third YSL Plea Deal
The YSL rapper entered a similar plea deal to Gunna’s and took to Instagram to share the good news. Recent releases and negotiations indicate that the YSL gang indictment saga may be entering a new phase of more freedom. Many of the Atlanta label’s members are doing time and accused of racketeering, gun and drug distribution, and other charges. Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic about the news of Gunna’s release this week. Also, officials also freed YSL rapper Slimelife Shawty on a plea deal, the third so far in this case.
Lil Duke Takes Plea Deal Following Gunna & Other YSL Members
Following Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy, and Slimelife Shawty, longtime member Lil Duke has entered a deal with authorities. After Gunna announced his release from jail after a plea deal, authorities freed other members of YSL in quick succession. While many are excited at the news, others have been critical of the conditions of this plea deal. Nevertheless, Lil Duke also took his shot, where defendants pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO act. Since him and other YSL members did not face criminal charges, their sentences have been altered following this negotiation.
Lil Wayne Reacts To His 2008 Hit “Lollipop” Becoming Diamond Certified
The rapper thanked his fans on social media, also adding “#LongLiveStaticMajor.”. Lil Wayne’s hit song “Lollipop” with Static Major is officially certified diamond and the rapper couldn’t be more proud. Shouting out his late collaborator in an Instagram post, the Louisiana native also showed gratitude to his loyal fanbase.
Juice WRLD’s Estate Releases New Single, “Face 2 Face”
It’s now been three years since we tragically lost Juice WRLD to an overdose-induced seizure in 2019. He was only 21 years old. Although he’s no longer with us, his estate continues to keep his legacy alive by consistently dropping new music for his fans. The Chicago native...
Gunna Released From Jail: Hip-Hop Reacts
Roddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Jacquees, and more celebrate Gunna’s release from jail. Gunna is no longer in jail. In a shocking development on Wednesday, the YSL Records artist pleaded guilty to a single charge in his RICO case. According to Billboard, Gunna took an Alford plea, which allowed him to formally admit his guilt while maintaining his innocence. As a result, the 29-year-old artist was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter Drags Mariah The Scientist For “Cosplaying As A Baby Momma” On Magazine Cover
The singer-songwriter later tweeted “Everything I do get y’all tight, hate that for you.”. Mariah the Scientist faced backlash earlier this week after her cover for Galore Magazine sparked a debate on social media. Appearing to hold a baby while speaking to an inmate through glass, many accused the R&B songstress of portraying a baby momma image without having any kids of her own.
Desiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas Music
Desiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more. The music industry can be taxing on everyone who partakes in it, from artists to journalists and everyone in between. Unfortunately, the Hip-Hop...
Tyga Calls On Chris Brown On “Nasty”
Chris Brown and Tyga are keeping the winter season hot with a brand-new single. The two artists reconnected for their new single, “Nasty,” which, as the title suggests, is a bedroom banger. MANMAN and Murphy Kid join forces for the production, merging a West Coast bounce with R&B’s smoothness for an undeniable bop. At the same time, Tyga leans closer toward Breezy’s melodious styling on this one for an infectious smash record.
NBA YoungBoy & Rich Gang Reunite For New Song, “Military”
NBA YoungBoy has had a relentless year. Dropping seven full-length projects throughout the course of 2022, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He returns today for another official link-up with Birdman’s Rich Gang on “Military.” Although the video was released on YoungBoy’s YouTube page in October, the song is now available on streaming services.
Omerettà The Great Details Desire To Dominate In Fashion & Music In “On The Come Up”
The “Sorry Not sorry” hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT. Her viral track may have introduced a new wave of fans, but Omerettà The Great has worked on her career for years. “Sorry Not Sorry” ushered in a new era for the Atlanta star as people debated who truly is a native of the ATL. Beyond her controversial release, Omerettà also highlighted aspects of her personal life in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Her short-lived tenure on the series further pushed her into mainstream conversations.
Tory Lanez Releases New Single “They Don’t Know” With Late Rapper MO3
Tory Lanez released “They Don’t Know” this past Friday, his new single with MO3. The Dallas rapper lost his life after suffering a fatal shooting two years ago. The song’s music video features Lanez surrounded by several video vixens. Clips and photos of MO3 are also edited into the visual, offering a small tribute to the late rap artist.
