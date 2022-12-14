Read full article on original website
Three Everton Issues that Frank Lampard Must Address Immediately
With the return of Premier League action quickly approaching, it’s safe to say that Frank Lampard can not afford for the dreadful run of form that his Everton side struggled with before the break to continue after it. The Toffees failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions before the World Cup, including two three-goal defeats to AFC Bournemouth in four days. With the club hovering just one point above the bottom three, there is very little margin for error when the team returns to action. That said, here are the three main issues Frank Lampard must address in order to return his team to winning ways.
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV
Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report
Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: 'Michael Beale gives convincing response to tough questions'
At the break, the conversations around a stressed Ibrox might have had a similar tone. Trailing 2-1 to an effervescent Hibernian - who spurned a brilliant chance to make it 3-1 - Rangers were in a hole. A night that was supposed to be a celebration of the new manager, Michael Beale, was looking decidedly iffy.
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 44-14 Bulls - Luke Cowan-Dickie hat-trick in bonus-point win
Tries: Ewers, Cowan-Dickie (3), Slade. Kata Pens: J Simmonds (2); Cons: J Simmonds (4) Tries: Jacobs, C Smith Cons: Steyn (2) Exeter Chiefs thrashed the Bulls to claim a bonus-point victory in the Heineken Champions Cup at Sandy Park. Former England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed a hat-trick of tries as...
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
Report: Youri Tielemans To Chelsea Is One To Watch
Youri Tielemans to Chelsea has been touted as a possible deal to watch out for.
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to attack over the festive period
Nothing to fear in Sunderland's upcoming fixtures, says Mowbray.
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee
Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports
Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
Rehan Ahmed in line for Test debut as Ben Stokes mulls options for Karachi
Legspinner would become England's youngest men's debutant if selected for third Test
London identified by IMG as key in effort to transform rugby league
IMG have said success in London is high on their agenda when it comes to transforming rugby league’s long-term prospects
