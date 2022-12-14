Read full article on original website
CAL FIRE Updates Mapping of Fire Hazard Severity Zones Statewide
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE:. Office of the State Fire Marshal this week will begin a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard. Severity Zones (FHSZ), which is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State...
Climate Change, Not Wildfires, Primary Driver of Clear Lake Water Quality
The following is a press release issued by the County of Lake:. County of Lake Water Resources staff and researchers from Michigan State University and University of Vermont partnered to investigate current water quality trends in Clear Lake, and their relationship to wildfires and climate change. The research team evaluated water quality monitoring data from the last three large wildfire years in the Clear Lake Basin, including 2018 (Mendocino Complex), in comparison to long-term water quality nutrient data.
