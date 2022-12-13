ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, MO

plattecountycitizen.com

An homage to the old KCI

An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

