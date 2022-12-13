Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Delays for regional schools on December 15
Benton Franklin Head Start: Sunset Ridge full day classes on Two-hour delay. Martin Luther King Center no a.m. classes. Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Two-hour delay. Pasco School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. No zero-hour classes.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Mercy’s Taco Pizza comeback story is a tasty one
Merced Flores-Garcia gave pizza fans an early Christmas present in October when he reopened his Mercy’s Pizza Taco restaurant in Pasco. Facebook and Instagram responses were full of excitement. City of Pasco employees were ecstatic they could cross the street to enjoy what has become a growing trend: Italian...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Restaurant returns to its river roots after fire
Nine months after a fire forced Foodies from its downtown Kennewick space, the restaurant has been reborn in a new riverfront location where it can seat twice as many people. “It wasn’t a sad thing,” said owner Joanna Wilson of the closure of the former Foodies on West Kennewick Avenue.
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
historylink.org
Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)
Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New program accepts students to college without applying, taking tests
A new program could help more local students get accepted to multiple Washington state universities – without them ever applying. The Guaranteed Admissions Program, or GAP, is now available to students in the Kennewick, Richland and Kiona-Benton City school districts. Students must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and...
Plymouth sees 132 crashes in three years around State Route 14
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Law enforcement have responded to a substantial amount of crashes near the border of Washington and Oregon, in the little town of Plymouth. The town overlooks the Columbia River. A handful of those crashes have been fatal, along State Route 14. There has been one death this year, and two reported last year according to Washington State...
610KONA
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
KEPR
Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
1st avian flu outbreak in a WA commercial flock reported near Tri-Cities
Thousands of chickens being killed near Pasco to control the spread.
Tri-City Herald
‘Broken’ Cinco de Mayo group vows to rebound after squandering $42k and calls to defund them
It drove more than 15,000 to downtown Pasco over a week’s worth of events centered on Mexican and Hispanic food, music, culture and heritage. But behind the scenes, in the days and weeks leading up to the event, the planning was disorganized and plagued with a lack of communication, according to a report from the Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA) — the nonprofit that oversees the event.
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
nwpb.org
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit
The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
FOX 11 and 41
Lighted Christmas trucks spread cheer in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Kennewick tonight with the sounds of Christmas music and truck horns. Lower Valley Christmas Trucks District Coordinator Paul Rickart has been doing this for ten years now. He says his favorite part…”The Christmas...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – December 2022
AWT LLC, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling. Prosser School District, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, $28,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Moon Security Services Inc. Michael Detrick, 106904 E. Detrick PR SE, Kennewick, $93,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Blue...
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Monday in Franklin County. Officials did not state the exact number of people injured due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on US 12 on the Snake River Bridge. A total of 13 cars were...
