Weston, MO

An homage to the old KCI

An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC audit finds rental tax losses

The Kansas City Auditor’s Office released an audit focused on compliance with the city’s short term rental permit requirement. The City Council passed an ordinance in 2018 regulating the operation of short term rental units in Kansas City. These regulations require hosts to follow steps to obtain a permit depending on the type of zoning and ownership of the unit. These regulations also include requirements for health and safety standards, prohibitions on certain activities in the unit, and an enforcement process.
KANSAS CITY, MO

