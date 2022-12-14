Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs students donate coats in nationwide movement, Rachel's Closet
Rachel Joy Scott, 13, will always be remembered as the first student killed at Columbine High School during the massacre took place on April 20, 1999, in Colorado. To keep her memory alive, the Friends of Rachel Club dedicated a small room at Goodrich Middle School where warm clothing was then donated and stored to ensure that every student had the clothing that they needed.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Christmas Tree Village raises $17k to support hospital programs
Christmas Tree Village lifted holiday spirits and raised support for the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation on Saturday. Nearly 200 members of the community came out to view, vote, and bid on the trees decorated by various RRH departments, businesses and service organizations. The “RRH Favorite” award went to a Beetlejuice-themed...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RMES help music students take trip to Hawaii
Recently, RMES presented the music students at Burroughs High School with a donation for $5,000 to help support their trip to Hawaii. From left: Kimm Washburn (RMES board member), BHS music students and BHS Band Director Brian Cosner were on hand for the donation. Anyone wishing to help contribute to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Talking Trash: City gives the latest on organic trash regulations
Ridgecrest residents may be wondering about new, smaller trash bins that have appeared (or will appear) in front of their houses recently. What are they and why are they there?. The short answer is the new bins, technically called "carts," are being distributed as part of the transition to a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/19/2022 – 12/23/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 19 – December 23, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system on Thursday and Friday due...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros soccer fall to second half goals to Warriors
The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 15th looking for a chance to halt a two game skid and start a winning streak. After 80 minutes, the Burros lost to the Warriors 3-0. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance. "Overall, I thought that Tehachapi...
