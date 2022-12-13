Read full article on original website
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
natureworldnews.com
As Snow Is Expected To Fall in Time for Christmas, Again the Dreaded ‘Beast From the East’ Could Return This Winter in UK
According to weather forecasters, the dreaded "Beast from the East" could return this winter, as snow is expected to fall in time for Christmas. According to British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale, cold weather drivers emerging over Russia appear to have strengthened in recent weeks, increasing the likelihood of a cold snap in December.
natureworldnews.com
Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins
As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected in December to January in the Northwest, Bringing More Snow to Seattle, Portland and Oregon
The latest weather forecast said a cold weather pattern would emerge from December to January in the portions of Northwest, bringing snow to Seattle, Oregon and Portland. As the calendar flipped to December, the beginning of the month experienced severe weather conditions, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, tornadoes and snow.
BBC
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
How to Stay Warm—and Stay Out Longer—This Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
Get Your Holiday Fill at These 5 Spectacular DC Restaurants
The holiday season in the District is in full swing, with a cavalcade of different activities for those in search of anything and everything merry, cheery or bright. There are few better things during this time of year than sitting down for an extravagant dinner, with a festive plan after you’re done with dessert. To help make that a reality, we’ve compiled a list of five restaurants throughout D.C. that offer up something more than just great food: close proximity to a holiday activity. As you plan your holidays, consider visiting one of these great spots for a wonderful meal before you go and enjoy the best of D.C. at the most wonderful time of the year.
wtaj.com
Clouds will dominate our weather for the rest of this week
A front stalled to our south will keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A disturbance passing well to our south combined with an easterly flow will give us plenty of clouds with scattered showers and drizzle on Tuesday. There will not be a lot of rainfall, but there will be a damp feel. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the lower to middle 40s. While temperatures will not rise much during the day, temperatures will not fall much Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
Essential Tips for Winter Vanlife: Camping and Road Trips in a Van When It’s Snowing
Whether you’re a seasoned vanlifer or just getting started, winter camping in a van can be both exciting and daunting. But with the right preparation and gear, it can also be an incredible experience. Here are our top tips for winter vanlife, from staying warm to staying safe on the road.
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
