Big Lots has announced it will be closing the Ridgecrest store in January. "We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate. We are grateful to all our customers for shopping with us over the years and invite them to continue shopping with us online at biglots.com," wrote Joshua Chaney, Big Lots public representative, in an email Monday.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO