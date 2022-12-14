On December 6, Griffith High School (GHS) held its annual winter concert. This year, the concert looked a little different than in previous years, as it was held in the cafeteria instead of the auditorium due to in-progress renovations. Despite the change in scenery for Griffith Choir, the group still did an outstanding job. Senior Elijah Neal described the change as proof that the choir can perform in any space given to them.

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO