Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nwi.life

Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars

Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Hark the Griffith Choir sing

On December 6, Griffith High School (GHS) held its annual winter concert. This year, the concert looked a little different than in previous years, as it was held in the cafeteria instead of the auditorium due to in-progress renovations. Despite the change in scenery for Griffith Choir, the group still did an outstanding job. Senior Elijah Neal described the change as proof that the choir can perform in any space given to them.
GRIFFITH, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive

Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
EAST CHICAGO, IN

