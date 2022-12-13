Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
NWSL report: Players allege Current ignored mistreatment by former coach
A new report on misconduct within the NWSL alleges that the Kansas City Current did not address players' concerns about former coach Huw Williams and failed to stop retaliation against players.
Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
ballparkdigest.com
Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum
In the first public forum to gauge public feelings on a new downtown Royals ballpark, new details on the project were shared, as some Kansas City residents expressed fear that the multiuse project would lead to gentrification. Gentrification is one of those terms that’s seen as a bug by some...
kshb.com
Royals’ owner John Sherman, officials outline early stages of downtown ballpark district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since announcing plans to relocate the Kansas City Royals downtown, team owner John Sherman and others offered an early glimpse of their vision during a community listening session Tuesday. The team invited members of the public who had RSVP’d to join...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
New performers join ticket for Garmin Kansas City Air Show in 2023
The KC Air Show announces the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II will join the Blue Angels in 2023.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
kttn.com
Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
Adam Sandler to bring laughs to Kansas City in 2023
Adam Sandler announces his comedy tour will stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City in March with tickets going on sale Friday.
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
plattecountycitizen.com
An homage to the old KCI
An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
KCTV 5
Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Monarchs announced Friday morning their home ballpark, Legends Field, will host a country music festival in the late spring. Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, May 13.
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
