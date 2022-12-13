Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
A City in Missouri makes the list of Cities “Better” in Winter
Does winter make your city better or worse? Most cities are always worse during the winter, but apparently, one travel website thinks that a major city in Missouri is better during the winter than any other time of the year. According to the travel website cntraveler.com, Kansas City, Missouri is...
New performers join ticket for Garmin Kansas City Air Show in 2023
The KC Air Show announces the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II will join the Blue Angels in 2023.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
kttn.com
Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
plattecountycitizen.com
An homage to the old KCI
An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
Excelsior Springs student injured in hit-and-run after getting off school bus
This is the second time in just two days that a child was struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City area after getting off a school bus and the driver of that vehicle left the scene.
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids
SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
KMBC.com
Multiple chances for snow could mar your holiday travel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. With multiple chances for snow next week, the possibility of a...
