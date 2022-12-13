ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, MO

missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
CAMERON, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

An homage to the old KCI

An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City

The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids

SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
SAVANNAH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29

Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Multiple chances for snow could mar your holiday travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. With multiple chances for snow next week, the possibility of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

