Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Software Stocks to Watch For in a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Computer Software industry benefits from the global pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has been extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is primarily gaining from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is constantly evolving. With the continuation of remote work setup and mainstream adoption of the hybrid/flexible work model, the demand for voice and video communication and productivity software is expected to increase exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Synopsys (
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Magnite (MGNI) to Serve SmartNews as Supply Side Platform
MGNI - Free Report) announced that SmartNews, a leading global information and news discovery company, selected it as its preferred supply-side platform. It also implemented Magnite’s demand manager mobile app solution, through which buyers could prebid directly into SmartNews’ ad servers on a per-impression basis. This will make the monetization of ad spaces transparent and easier for SmartNews.
Zacks.com
Is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
AMOT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question. Allied Motion Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 654...
Zacks.com
Rogers (RCI), Shaw Close Arguments Ahead of Merger Ruling
RCI - Free Report) and Shaw Communications (. SJR - Free Report) recently touted the potential benefits of their contested $26 billion merger for consumers during the final day of hearing in front of the Competition Tribunal. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Rogers is set to acquire Shaw...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is a Trending Stock
LUMN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -11.9%,...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th
GPOR - Free Report) is an independent natural gas and oil company that is focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4 downward over the last 60 days. PCB Bancorp...
Zacks.com
2 Missed Growth Opportunities as the Fed Raises Rates by Half a Point
You’d think that when we’ve been talking about a 50bp hike for weeks now, the market would be able to absorb the news with a bit of equanimity. But that’s just not happening. The Fed’s hawkish tone, its determination to stick with a 2% inflation target and the acceptance of unemployment rising from the current level of 3.7% to 4.6% have turned out to be too much for the market, which is going belly up temporarily.
Zacks.com
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Expands in Midwest With Mahowald
AJG - Free Report) has acquired Mahowald Insurance, LLC. The terms of the transaction have not been revealed yet. St. Cloud, MN-based Mahowald, founded in 1930, is a retail insurance agency. It provides a broad range of insurance products to businesses and non-profits throughout Minnesota. It also provides employment benefits and personal insurance throughout the Midwest.
Zacks.com
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
OXM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Inter Parfums (IPAR)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Novartis & Philip Morris
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
GPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question. Genuine Parts is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 123 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th
HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days. Hanmi Financial Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
VXUS - Free Report) has lost about 16% this year. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (. VGK - Free Report) has retreated about 16%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. EEM - Free Report) is off 20.1%. However, not all corners of the international market returned in the same muted manner.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) a Buy Now?
FTNT - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this network security company have returned -3.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Mercer International (MERC) Stock Options
MERC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?
XLI - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways...
Zacks.com
Is PDF Solutions (PDFS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
PDFS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question. PDF Solutions is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer...
Comments / 0