localocnews.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
localocnews.com
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
localocnews.com
A fire was extinguished on S. Main St. in Santa Ana early this morning
OCFA firefighters received multiple calls for a fire in the 3300 block of S. Main Street this morning at 5:53 a.m. E79 arrived to find cypress trees on fire with embers coming down on nearby structures. OCFA fire crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to knock down the...
localocnews.com
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA
On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
localocnews.com
Coast Guard rescues 12 migrants from a disabled vessel near Huntington Beach
The Coast Guard rescued 12 migrants from a disabled cabin cruiser off the coast of Huntington Beach Tuesday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 5 p.m. from Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division reporting a disabled vessel off the coast of Huntington Beach. Coast Guard...
localocnews.com
OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions
The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
localocnews.com
Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16
ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
localocnews.com
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
localocnews.com
Philanthropy: Project Kinship
A two-story warehouse sits on Broadway in Santa Ana, tucked into a neighborhood that looks like something from a Dr. Seuss book. Bold, chunky townhomes painted in hues of rust, mustard, and pumpkin flank one side of the warehouse. Lanky palms and blooming magnolias frame the front. Cone-shaped pine trees creak and sway to the reverberations of the 5 Freeway that thunders away on the backside. The headquarters for Project Kinship are like a rustic, homey village plunked in the middle of a bustling city.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
localocnews.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after trying to hook up with a fictitious minor female
The Irvine Police Department reported on their Facebook page today that they arrested a Santa Ana man, Rogelio Gallardo Ramirez, age 45, at the Irvine Spectrum Center after an independent activist group lured him there on the pretense that he was going to meet with a minor female. The group...
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners
MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
localocnews.com
The Priority Center hosts successful Families Helping Families annual holiday gift drive
Huntington Beach, CALIF. – December 15, 2022 – Despite the possibility of rain, it was all sunshine and smiles as The Priority Center successfully distributed hundreds of toys, games, gift cards, clothing, shoes, and other essential items to some of Orange County’s neediest families. The holiday gift...
localocnews.com
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series
Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
localocnews.com
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16
(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
localocnews.com
Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
