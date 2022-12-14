ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA

On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
COSTA MESA, CA
Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16

ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious

A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Philanthropy: Project Kinship

A two-story warehouse sits on Broadway in Santa Ana, tucked into a neighborhood that looks like something from a Dr. Seuss book. Bold, chunky townhomes painted in hues of rust, mustard, and pumpkin flank one side of the warehouse. Lanky palms and blooming magnolias frame the front. Cone-shaped pine trees creak and sway to the reverberations of the 5 Freeway that thunders away on the backside. The headquarters for Project Kinship are like a rustic, homey village plunked in the middle of a bustling city.
SANTA ANA, CA
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners

MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series

Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
LONG BEACH, CA
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16

(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA

