President Neeli Bendapudi’s ‘unclear’ proposed Penn State Law merger leaves law community ‘confused’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Digital Collegian
Pat Kraft talks Beaver Stadium upgrades, NIL and more ahead of Penn State football's Rose Bowl
Penn State takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, but prior to the Nittany Lions smelling the roses, Penn State had its local Rose Bowl Media Day. First up to talk was Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft, who took the podium before his first bowl game as the Penn State athletic director.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds commitment from 2023 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys
Penn State’s LBU just added another player to its club. 2023 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday after decommitting from North Carolina earlier in December. Out of Richmond, Virginia, Keys is the fifth-ranked player in the state and the 23rd-ranked linebacker in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds freshman All-American punter through transfer portal
Penn State's commitment streak this week is still rolling, as the Nittany Lions bolstered their special teams. Florida Atlantic freshman punter Riley Thompson announced Saturday he's transferring to Penn State. He's the second specialist Penn State has added through the portal this offseason after All-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins committed on Dec. 8.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling to see potential facility improvements along with volleyball teams
Penn State could see improvements to its wrestling facilities soon, courtesy of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft. Kraft held a pre-Rose Bowl press conference on Friday, and while it was supposed to be football-oriented, the topic of wrestling made a minor appearance. The Nittany Lions have wrestled in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball announces 2023 schedule with 24 games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park
Looking to improve off a 26-29 campaign and the program's first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, Penn State announced its schedule for the 2023 campaign. The Nittany Lions will face a difficult slate of games this spring, taking on five teams who played in NCAA Regionals last season including Miami which hosted in Coral Gables and North Carolina which advanced to a Super Regional.
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl notebook | Penn State football coaches address injuries, rumors and quarterback depth
With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Penn State is just weeks away from its second Rose Bowl appearance in six years. Immediately following his team’s regular season finale, James Franklin and his staff hit the road, visiting recruits at their homes and respective high schools as well as attending events, such as former Nittany Lion linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse announces full 2023 schedule, including 9 home games
The schedule for the 2023 Penn State season was announced Thursday. The Nittany Lions will open their season at Panzer Stadium on Feb. 11 against Bucknell as part of a five-game homestand to begin the year. The first conference matchup of the year for the blue and white takes place...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball announces team captains for 2023 season
Penn State announced a trio of graduate students will lead it on the court in its upcoming campaign. Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher earned captainship on Thursday ahead of the blue and white's season-opening match against Central State on Jan. 6. Helping them to the No. 1 seed...
Digital Collegian
Finals flurries | Penn State students react to university’s response to winter storm during finals week
For many students, unexpected surprises during finals week are a nightmare. Thursday morning, one of those surprises came in the form of a winter storm that caused the university to reschedule all Thursday final exams to Friday and Saturday morning. The university announced Wednesday night those who were scheduled for...
