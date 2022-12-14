Read full article on original website
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred earlier today in Pompano Beach. According to reports at approximately 2:54 a.m., Friday, December 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
