Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
chicagocrusader.com
Josephine’s Southern Cooking hosting toy, gift and meal giveaways for the holiday
Josephine’s Southern Cooking, the iconic soul food restaurant on Chicago’s south side, will be helping make the holidays brighter for neighborhood families in Chatham, with two events on December 16th and 22nd. On Friday, December 16th Josephine’s becomes the official pick-up location for Toys for Tots, where they...
Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday
ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
This playful pup will always be by your side
Sara Lee would do best with an experienced dog owner who can continue her training and doesn’t mind a 65-pound lap dog. She would prefer to not live in a high-rise building, as she finds it a bit overwhelming.
thelansingjournal.com
Fashionette estate sale marks closing of iconic Lansing shop
LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) – Pat Kremer remembers buying much-loved Christmas gifts for her mother and mother-in-law at Fashionette. Grace Bazylewski remembers how owner Jackie Protsman befriended her when she took on the role of Lansing’s Economic Development Director in 1989. And other shoppers at the Fashionette estate sale shared memories of being treated elegantly even when they weren’t able to afford the high-quality merchandise in the iconic women’s clothing store.
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
thereporteronline.net
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Army veteran gifted new roof on his East Beverly home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the spirit of giving, a local contractor is teaming up with a veterans' organization to give one man a brand-new roof, free of charge. Retired U.S. Army veteran Edward Ollarvia served in Vietnam, Germany, and other military bases around the world.On Thursday, he got a well-deserved "thank you" for his sacrifice; a new roof for his house in the East Beverly neighborhood as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. "There are I don't know how many veterans here, and people will always occasionally say 'thank you for your service,' but to see someone actually put that 'thank you' into actual deeds, it's beyond mind-blowing. It's beyond that," Ollarvia said.His new roof was donated and installed by Style Exteriors. They're working in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Customers complain that only one cashier works in Aldi locations. So, the brand plans to install self-checkouts across all stores nationwide. The first one went up in Chicago, Illinois on Broadway. But shoppers expressed mixed feelings about the change.
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
DJs & Pop-Up Bars Will Transform Lincoln Park Zoo Tomorrow Night For An Exclusive After-Hours Extravaganza
Ever wondered what it would be like to explore Lincoln Park Zoo after the gates close? Here’s your chance. Tomorrow night, Thursday, December 15th, Lincoln Park Zoo will launch its most jubilant after-hours event of the year offering guests the chance to wander the zoo with no kids and no crowds just their chosen beverage in hand, and plenty of space to stroll, sip, and snack with friends and family! The adults-only event welcomes guests aged 18 and over to enjoy unique animal chats, live DJs, and multiple pop-up bars situated throughout the zoo all while it is aglow for the 28th version of its iconic Zoolights experience. From live ice carving by talented artists to adorable animal chats and enrichment there will be so much fun to be had between sipping on beers, ciders, wines, or seasonal cocktails and feasting at various food trucks.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
wcbu.org
Statewide: Growing concerns over food deserts
Grocery store closures happen everywhere. But in some lower income and minority neighborhoods, the impact can be devastating. Activists argue companies are purposely disinvesting in these communities. We hear more on Statewide. This week:. * A reporter tells the story of United Airlines Flight 553, which crashed into a southwest...
oakpark.com
An outrageous Forest Preserves whodunit
I’m normally a fan of the Cook County Forest Preserves. But this holiday season, I’m tempted to send headquarters a stocking of coal. I’ve wandered many trails in Thatcher Woods since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. Suffering from the angst and depression that COVID brought to us, I found peace being outside in the woods. I was not the only one. In winter of 2020, Thatcher Woods trails slowly filled with parents and children looking for relief from the boredom and anxiety caused by COVID.
