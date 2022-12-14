Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Ankeny boys get much-needed road win before taking trip to Sioux City
Just three nights after being held to 29 points, the Ankeny boys’ basketball team erupted for a season-high offensive output in a 74-65 victory on Friday at Dowling Catholic. The Hawks pulled away in the second half to improve their records to 2-3 in the CIML Conference and 3-4...
Crawford, Centennial girls get off to fast start, cruise to road victory at Waukee
The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team led from start to finish en route to a 48-29 victory on Friday at Waukee. The eighth-ranked Jaguars jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 27-19 advantage at halftime. The No. 12 Warriors couldn’t rally in the second half, when they scored just 10 points.
‘It was a great team effort’: Jaguars nearly pull off miraculous rally at No. 4 Waukee
The Ankeny Centennial boys’ basketball players walked off the court Friday with their heads held high. The third-ranked Jaguars suffered their first loss of the season, but nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback at No. 4 Waukee. After trailing by as many as 18 points, Centennial twice closed to...
‘We knew we could win this dual’: Hawks beat Jaguars, maintain bragging rights
The Ankeny wrestling team was confident going into Thursday’s dual meet against its crosstown rival. But Ankeny coach Jack Wignall made sure that the sixth-ranked Hawks weren’t too confident. “You’ve seen it in football. It’s the game within the game,” Wignall said. “You just never know, and Jay...
Ankeny girls’ bowling team edges Ames, surpasses win total from last season
The Ankeny girls’ bowling team has already surpassed its win total from last season. The Hawkettes defeated host Ames in a non-conference meet on Tuesday at Perfect Games. They won by a score of 1,828 to 1,805 to improve to 2-0 overall. The Ankeny girls’ squad struggled to a...
NIACC’s Pippett named ICCAC player of the week for 2nd time in her career
Jackie Pippett enjoyed some memorable moments during her high school basketball career at Ankeny Centennial. She’s had quite a few at the collegiate level, too. For the second time in her career, Pippett has been named the ICCAC women’s basketball player of the week. A sophomore post player at North Iowa Area Community College, she earned the weekly honor for the week of Dec. 5-11, sharing the honor with Kirkwood’s Jada Devine.
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host four-star 2024 guard on official visit this weekend
With the 2023 recruiting cycle moving into the rearview, Iowa State is hard at work on the 2024 recruiting class. That work will continue this weekend when four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis visits Ames for an official visit starting on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The visit was first reported by Cyclone Alert‘s Nick Osen.
Wisconsin standout Robinson earns AVCA all-American honors for 2nd time
Former Ankeny Centennial volleyball star Devyn Robinson is now a two-time all-American. Robinson, a redshirt junior at Wisconsin, has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) third team. She was joined on the squad by a pair of teammates, Sarah Franklin and Danielle Hart. The 6-foot-3 right-side hitter...
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Iowa Farmland Values Set Record Again In 2022
Ames, Iowa — The annual Iowa State University survey released on December 13th finds the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at 11-thousand-411 dollars. ISU’s Wendong Zhang oversees the survey. Zhang says the inflation-adjusted farmland value was a nearly nine percent increase, which...
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
