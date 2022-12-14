ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'

Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet. Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Officially Grounded — Why Is He No Longer Playing Superman?

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — and he is not being played by fan favorite Henry Cavill. Almost two months after announcing he would be donning the blue suit and red cape once again, the actor has revealed he is no longer stepping back into the red boots. Did he come across some Kryptonite? Why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman... and is it too late to toss a coin back to The Witcher?
Congrats to All These Celebrities Who Got Canceled in 2022!

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s reflect on all the great celebrity cancellations of the year. You see, every year, famous figures will say or do something that is either absolutely disgraceful or extremely aggravating. As a result, the internet will basically try to cut them out of society. And just like that, BOOM! They're canceled!
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?

Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Is It Better to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 3D or HFR Format?

It's been more than a decade since the events of James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, and while many things have changed onscreen and offscreen for the film, some aspects of the tale have remained the same, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are still very much together, now with a young brood of their own. However, humans still want to attack Pandora.
No More Dollar Dollar Bill, Y'all — Has Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Been Canceled?

We don't doubt that at some point you've rapped along to the Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." We can practically hear the lyrics "Cash rules everything around me / C.R.E.A.M., get the money / Dollar dollar bill, y'all." Or perhaps you're a more dedicated fan, knowing every tune from 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to 2001's Iron Flag. Either way, you might not know the ins and outs of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group's humble origins.
Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Right After Exiting the 'The Witcher'

When it comes to popular franchises, Henry Cavill just can't seem to catch a break. In mid-December 2022, the popular British actor confirmed that he would no longer be playing Superman amidst a massive and highly controversial content overhaul of the cinematic DC Extended Universe. Henry has played Superman in films since 2013's Man of Steel and most recently reprised his role after a lengthy hiatus in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.
Here's Where to Watch '1923' The New Series Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

In 1923, as people move in to try and steal the family ranch out from under them, the Dutton family must bring the fight to the greedy mogul seeking to make their lives miserable. With Cara Dutton played by Helen Mirren and Jacob Dutton played by Harrison Ford, as well as a disgruntled sheep herder played by Jerome Flynn (Bron from Game of Thrones) and an aggressive real estate mogul Donal Whitfield played by Timothy Dalton, it's a period piece with a star-studded cast. But where can fans watch 1923?
Is Rizwan Manji Married? Learn About 'Beauty and the Beast's' LeFou IRL

There's no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of an animated Disney classic than to have a gaggle of gifted celebrities put on an extravagant Broadway-like production in its honor. On Dec. 15, 2022, Disney and ABC commemorated 1991's Beauty and the Beast with a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," which featured live "never-before-seen" musical performances from stars like H.E.R. and Josh Groban — who played leads Belle and the Beast, respectively.
