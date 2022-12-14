Read full article on original website
Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'
Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet. Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Officially Grounded — Why Is He No Longer Playing Superman?
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — and he is not being played by fan favorite Henry Cavill. Almost two months after announcing he would be donning the blue suit and red cape once again, the actor has revealed he is no longer stepping back into the red boots. Did he come across some Kryptonite? Why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman... and is it too late to toss a coin back to The Witcher?
Congrats to All These Celebrities Who Got Canceled in 2022!
As 2022 comes to a close, let’s reflect on all the great celebrity cancellations of the year. You see, every year, famous figures will say or do something that is either absolutely disgraceful or extremely aggravating. As a result, the internet will basically try to cut them out of society. And just like that, BOOM! They're canceled!
Prince Harry Believes Meghan Markle Had a Miscarriage Because of British Tabloid
One can only imagine being a member of the British Royal Family and having to live your life under the watchful eye of the British press. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endured harassment, harmful rumors, and public scrutiny. And when it all became too much to bear, the couple decided to recede from their royal duties.
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Right After Exiting the 'The Witcher'
When it comes to popular franchises, Henry Cavill just can't seem to catch a break. In mid-December 2022, the popular British actor confirmed that he would no longer be playing Superman amidst a massive and highly controversial content overhaul of the cinematic DC Extended Universe. Henry has played Superman in films since 2013's Man of Steel and most recently reprised his role after a lengthy hiatus in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.
Is It Better to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 3D or HFR Format?
It's been more than a decade since the events of James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, and while many things have changed onscreen and offscreen for the film, some aspects of the tale have remained the same, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are still very much together, now with a young brood of their own. However, humans still want to attack Pandora.
Mike Gabler Reveals What's Next After Winning 'Survivor' Season 43 (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43. After watching the Survivor 43 season finale, many fans took to social media to post about their shock. Mike Gabler’s claim to the title of Sole Survivor shook the Survivor fan base after he seemed like an unwinnable contestant based on both “edgic” and gameplay.
Even Sin City Needs the Occasional Break — When Does 'CSI: Vegas' Return in 2023?
Bringing a faithful sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one heck of a gamble that has paid off time and time again. CSI: Vegas has brought the freshness of a new show with the nostalgia of an old favorite, and fans of the franchise are singing its praises.
Here's Where to Watch '1923' The New Series Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
In 1923, as people move in to try and steal the family ranch out from under them, the Dutton family must bring the fight to the greedy mogul seeking to make their lives miserable. With Cara Dutton played by Helen Mirren and Jacob Dutton played by Harrison Ford, as well as a disgruntled sheep herder played by Jerome Flynn (Bron from Game of Thrones) and an aggressive real estate mogul Donal Whitfield played by Timothy Dalton, it's a period piece with a star-studded cast. But where can fans watch 1923?
Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Didn't Make It Into 'Harry & Meghan'
Helen Keller once said, "What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." And while that's a beautiful sentiment, love between friends can change with the seasons. For someone like Meghan Markle, carving out a friend circle you...
No More Dollar Dollar Bill, Y'all — Has Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Been Canceled?
We don't doubt that at some point you've rapped along to the Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." We can practically hear the lyrics "Cash rules everything around me / C.R.E.A.M., get the money / Dollar dollar bill, y'all." Or perhaps you're a more dedicated fan, knowing every tune from 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to 2001's Iron Flag. Either way, you might not know the ins and outs of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group's humble origins.
'Fortnite' Goes Plus Ultra With a 'My Hero Academia' Collab — Here's Everything We Know
Other than flashy gun-based gameplay and silly dances that make the rounds on TikTok, Fortnite is best known for its collaborations with established franchises. The popular battle royale game has had crossovers with the likes of the Marvel Universe, DC Comics, and even other video games like Uncharted and Street Fighter. It's also previously crossed paths with anime series like Naruto and Dragon Ball Super. As of Season 4, the game is rolling out its third major anime collaboration.
Margot Robbie Stuns as Mattel Icon in the Teaser for 'Barbie' — What's It Rated?
Before children squished and squeezed Cabbage Patch Kids in the early '80s (why were babies growing in a cabbage patch, anyway?) and played with little Polly Pockets in the '90s, toy company Mattel introduced the world to a true legend in 1959. Her name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, but you can just call her Barbie.
BeReal Has Launched Its Year-End Recap, but It Has a Pretty Long Queue
As TikTok asserted its dominance and Twitter entered a bit of a death spiral, 2022 emerged as a good year for BeReal, an app that encourages you to post unfiltered pictures of your actual life for your friends to see. Article continues below advertisement. Like many major apps, BeReal has...
TikToker Gets Revenge on "Idiots" Who Rang 82-Year-Old Grandfather's Doorbell at Midnight
TikToker @Zdivesin posted a viral clip of a woman dancing in front of their grandfather's apartment at 12 AM. The clip culminates in the woman, who appears to be inebriated, ringing the doorbell and scurrying away with her friend into the elevator. @Zdivesin calls the women "gentrifiers" in the clip...
