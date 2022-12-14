ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central, Northville boys basketball gave us a fantastic district preview

Each set of bleachers inside Northville's gymnasium has giant white signs in large lettering that read "NO SITTING IN THE 1ST ROW OR STANDING ON THE FLOOR." That's important to know because MULTIPLE times former Mustangs quarterback Luca Prior fell out of the student section and onto the floor while celebrating his schoolmates' big plays Friday night against Detroit Catholic Central.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Maize n Brew

Recapping Eyabi Okie’s wild journey to Michigan

Eyabi Okie has been a valuable asset to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense this season, but he had a unique journey to finding his home in Ann Arbor. Okie is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football at St. Frances Academy, where he he had a remarkable career. He racked up 98 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries his final year in high school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

13abc.com

Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness. High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled. See a spelling or grammar...
DUNDEE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979.   With so many things revolving...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level

A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
YPSILANTI, MI

