Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central, Northville boys basketball gave us a fantastic district preview
Each set of bleachers inside Northville's gymnasium has giant white signs in large lettering that read "NO SITTING IN THE 1ST ROW OR STANDING ON THE FLOOR." That's important to know because MULTIPLE times former Mustangs quarterback Luca Prior fell out of the student section and onto the floor while celebrating his schoolmates' big plays Friday night against Detroit Catholic Central.
Maize n Brew
Recapping Eyabi Okie’s wild journey to Michigan
Eyabi Okie has been a valuable asset to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense this season, but he had a unique journey to finding his home in Ann Arbor. Okie is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football at St. Frances Academy, where he he had a remarkable career. He racked up 98 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries his final year in high school.
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target
Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
13abc.com
Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness. High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled. See a spelling or grammar...
Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979. With so many things revolving...
HometownLife.com
Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level
A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant
Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
New owner of Continental Motors plant confirms plans to demolish ruins, build self-storage
The new owner of what remains of the old Continental Motors Co. plant on Detroit's east side confirmed Friday that his firm is demolishing all of the industrial ruins, including its prominent smokestack, and plans to replace it with a self-storage building. Anthony Scavo, chief operating officer for Miami-based Basis Industrial, formerly known...
Major backups reported on I-75 after bus collides with semi truck in Detroit [VIDEO]
A major crash involving a bus and a semi truck in Detroit is causing a traffic nightmare for drivers on I-75 Thursday morning. “It’s really incredible,” WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported from the scene where the two right lanes were blocked
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
You’ll find it in a liquor store, and the Sicilian Square pizza at Buscemi’s is an unassuming gem
ANN ARBOR, MI - Throw a rock in Ann Arbor and you are bound to hit an excellent pizza place. This is not an invitation to throw rocks for any reason, but only a way to express the glut of pizzeria options in our food-flooded city.
Comments / 0