Read full article on original website
Related
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
coinchapter.com
BIKA Crypto Asset Trading Platform: Creating a New Web 3.0 Trading World, A Revert to the Nature of Trading
The years 2020-2022 are a period of bull-bear transition. As crypto investors, we have both witnessed the scenery of bitcoin’s climb to the top of the mountain and seen the wreckage left behind by the falling market. As the world’s leading crypto asset trading platform, BIKA created a new Web 3.0 trading world to revert to the nature of trading. The aura of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse has not yet faded, and we can still see the road to the future. In the midst of stormy changes, BIKA was born in the bull market, developed in the bear market, and realized itself in the chaos and crisis.
coinchapter.com
New Generation Expert Advisor AntBot Launches Relative Value Strategy
After 12 months of preparation, AntBot(www.antrade.io), a free full-featured cryptocurrency automated trading system, following the first intelligent long-short position risk control system, has launched relative value strategy to adapt to the high volatility and risk of the crypto market, helping traders achieve solid asset appreciation and leading quantitative investment. AntBot...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Analysis: Thorchain, Chiliz shake off Fed rate hikes, but Polkadot, Monero remain bearish
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued to bleed on Dec 15 after the Fed announced a 0.5% hike in benchmark interest rates. Yet, RUNE and CHZ recovered from the news, while DOT and XMR buckled from the selling pressure. Major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price...
coinchapter.com
2 Bullish Tokens for Maximum Returns: Huobi Token (HT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
With the FTX debacle unfolding, it happens to be that Huobi Global is one of the safer exchanges with almost no exposure to FTX. This is reflected in the sudden price increase of its native token, Huobi Token, which went from $4.32 to $6.97 in a matter of hours. And then we have newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which caught the eye of many cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with analysts predicting the token will surge by over 6000% before year’s end.
coinchapter.com
The ChatGPT – $Ai Unlocks The Power Of Ai With Its Latest Developments.
ChatGPTis a revolutionary new crypto token. The latest record, the 10th of December, has launched as an ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is leveraging the power of ChatGPT artificial intelligence and integrated with Telegram and Twitter through the API of ChatGPT. The new developments will allow users to benefit from the services offered by ChatGPT directly on their favorite messaging apps.
coinchapter.com
Three Cryptos To Invest In: Oryen Network (ORY), Dash (DASH), And Kucoin (KCS)
Cryptocurrencies appeal to investors looking for reliable and safe ways to store or invest their money. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, which no central authority or government controls, also informs the need to invest in a particular token. Oryen Network (ORY), Dash (DASH), and Kucoin (KCS) are three cryptos worth your portfolio of investments.
coinchapter.com
Accounting firm Mazars says no to crypto. Suspends audits for clients, including Binance & KuCoin
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market slipped into a sea of red as audit and accounting firm Mazars Group suspended all work with its crypto clients. The organization’s latest decision has affected industry giants such as Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance (BNB) were among the major losers among popular tokens.
coinchapter.com
XRP near a break as the rumors of SEC vs Ripple settlement intensify
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – XRP/USD exchange rate stood at $0.37 on Dec 16, after trading sideways for the previous 24 hours, as the rumors about SEC vs Ripple lawsuit settlement flared up. However, according to the charts, the money transfer token might be on the verge of a large move. Here’s why.
coinchapter.com
Binance’s CZ advocates against self-custody wallets, while BNB loses 10%
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The FUD around the largest crypto exchange Binance continues, resulting in its native token, BNB losing ground. However, the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) urges users not to lose trust in centralized exchanges and says 99% of custody wallet holders could “end up losing” their funds.
coinchapter.com
Chainlink Automation Goes Live on Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum One
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Popular Oracle service provider Chainlink (LINK) has inked a partnership with Arbitrum, the Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, to launch Chainlink Automation. The deal will enable developers to build highly scalable, fully end-to-end automated, and low-cost smart contract applications on Arbitrum One. According to the...
coinchapter.com
Umbria Network: Year in Review 2022
Umbria Network reveals highlights from 2022 including new products, bridges and partnerships; milestones achieved and expansion within the Web3 ecosystem. In addition to the recently reported 1000% increase in transactions on its cross-chain bridge platform, Umbria Network (https://umbria.network) has seen a broad range of landmarks across the year. Since the start of January 2022, a total of 7420 ETH has been transferred from one blockchain to another using the protocol’s Narni bridge with the biggest single transaction being 99.999 ETH. The platform currently has over 2000 liquidity providers in the system with approximately 800 individual wallets staking Umbria’s governance token $UMBR.
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu’s Rival Floki Inu Price Skyrocketed After It Was Listed On OKX Crypto Exchange
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Floki Inu (FLOKI) a dog-themed meme multi-chain coin that runs on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains is today’s biggest gainer after it’s price rallying by almost 18% in the last 24 hours. In detail, the meme coin which is popularly...
Comments / 0