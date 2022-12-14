Read full article on original website
BIKA Crypto Asset Trading Platform: Creating a New Web 3.0 Trading World, A Revert to the Nature of Trading
The years 2020-2022 are a period of bull-bear transition. As crypto investors, we have both witnessed the scenery of bitcoin’s climb to the top of the mountain and seen the wreckage left behind by the falling market. As the world’s leading crypto asset trading platform, BIKA created a new Web 3.0 trading world to revert to the nature of trading. The aura of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse has not yet faded, and we can still see the road to the future. In the midst of stormy changes, BIKA was born in the bull market, developed in the bear market, and realized itself in the chaos and crisis.
ECOSYSTEM’S UTILITY DRIVES SNOWFALL PROTOCOL’S TOKEN, SNW, TO THE MOON: ITS PRICE NOW SET TO OUTPERFORM CHILIZ (CHZ) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) IN 2023. FIND OUT WHY
The year 2022 is almost over, and the majority of crypto projects and coins have been everywhere except “to the moon.” In just a year, the once-thriving ecosystem has lost more than 70% of its value. But all is not lost. The ecosystem is still in its infancy,...
Accounting firm Mazars says no to crypto. Suspends audits for clients, including Binance & KuCoin
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market slipped into a sea of red as audit and accounting firm Mazars Group suspended all work with its crypto clients. The organization’s latest decision has affected industry giants such as Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance (BNB) were among the major losers among popular tokens.
Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) set for the moon; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) skyrockets with 655% presale growth
Ripple (XRP) is trying to overcome a downtrend while battling the lawsuit with SEC. Dogecoin is looking good as it rose by 52% in the final days of November. Orbeon Protocol has seen a 655% price increase since its emergence in the cryptosphere. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Ripple (XRP) Launched...
Chainlink Automation Goes Live on Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum One
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Popular Oracle service provider Chainlink (LINK) has inked a partnership with Arbitrum, the Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, to launch Chainlink Automation. The deal will enable developers to build highly scalable, fully end-to-end automated, and low-cost smart contract applications on Arbitrum One. According to the...
Crypto Markets Analysis: MOB, PSG, SANTOS, CELO, DGB
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market as a whole experienced several bullish days, Dec 12-14, shifting the bias on Dec 15. However, several altcoins did not adhere to the reversal trend. Here is the price analysis for Mobile Coin (MOB), Paris Saint-Germain Fan token (PSG), Santos football club fan token (SANTOS), Celo (CELO), and DigiByte Blockchain (DGB).
The Lenen Protocol Beta Version Officially Launched, Providing a Decentralized Lending Service for the Vision Metaverse
Lenen tesnet has officially launched on November 30th. It is the first decentralized, transparent and non-custodial liquid asset lending protocol under the Vision Chain Metaverse ecosystem. Referring to other testnets, there is a very high possibility that they will also airdrop tokens to early supporters.This milestone marks a major achievement in the Vision roadmap — to meet the borrowing needs of Metaverse residents, to provide users with a more efficient and innovative digital product!
Analyst asserts Cardano’s roadmap vital, ADA price sheds over 11%
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Cardano’s roadmap is key to ADA’s survival in the current bearish market scenario, asserts a Coin Bureau analyst who goes by the pseudonym “Guy.”. The blockchain platform’s development comes in phases, or ‘eras,’ starting with Byron. Then came the Shelley, Goguen, and Basho...
Three Cryptos To Invest In: Oryen Network (ORY), Dash (DASH), And Kucoin (KCS)
Cryptocurrencies appeal to investors looking for reliable and safe ways to store or invest their money. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, which no central authority or government controls, also informs the need to invest in a particular token. Oryen Network (ORY), Dash (DASH), and Kucoin (KCS) are three cryptos worth your portfolio of investments.
Manhattan Crypto Capital Hosts An Event In Nyc With Fund Managers To Discuss The Current Event With The Recent Crash.
Manhattan Crypto Capital establishes itself as a digital asset fund. The company held an event in the latest development to discuss about recent crash of current events with fund managers. In the event, Manhattan Crypto Capital invited fund managers with billions in AUM to an 8-hour lecture in the center of the financial district. Mint Solutions sponsored the event.
XRP near a break as the rumors of SEC vs Ripple settlement intensify
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – XRP/USD exchange rate stood at $0.37 on Dec 16, after trading sideways for the previous 24 hours, as the rumors about SEC vs Ripple lawsuit settlement flared up. However, according to the charts, the money transfer token might be on the verge of a large move. Here’s why.
Solana protocol Raydium (RAY) loses $2.5M to a hack
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Raydium, the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) suffered an exploit on Friday. As a result of the attack, the platform lost around $2.5 million in digital assets to hackers. The platform confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle. The incident sent RAY, the native token of the project, tanking.
ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price At Risk of Bearish Breakdown Vs Bitcoin
Ether price is showing bearish signs below the 0.075BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is struggling to stay above a key contracting triangle support at 0.071BTC on the daily chart. The price could start a major decline if there is a close below the 0.070BTC support. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Ethereum’s ETH price is...
Binance’s CZ advocates against self-custody wallets, while BNB loses 10%
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The FUD around the largest crypto exchange Binance continues, resulting in its native token, BNB losing ground. However, the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) urges users not to lose trust in centralized exchanges and says 99% of custody wallet holders could “end up losing” their funds.
New Generation Expert Advisor AntBot Launches Relative Value Strategy
After 12 months of preparation, AntBot(www.antrade.io), a free full-featured cryptocurrency automated trading system, following the first intelligent long-short position risk control system, has launched relative value strategy to adapt to the high volatility and risk of the crypto market, helping traders achieve solid asset appreciation and leading quantitative investment. AntBot...
Crypto Price Analysis: Thorchain, Chiliz shake off Fed rate hikes, but Polkadot, Monero remain bearish
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued to bleed on Dec 15 after the Fed announced a 0.5% hike in benchmark interest rates. Yet, RUNE and CHZ recovered from the news, while DOT and XMR buckled from the selling pressure. Major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price...
Umbria Network: Year in Review 2022
Umbria Network reveals highlights from 2022 including new products, bridges and partnerships; milestones achieved and expansion within the Web3 ecosystem. In addition to the recently reported 1000% increase in transactions on its cross-chain bridge platform, Umbria Network (https://umbria.network) has seen a broad range of landmarks across the year. Since the start of January 2022, a total of 7420 ETH has been transferred from one blockchain to another using the protocol’s Narni bridge with the biggest single transaction being 99.999 ETH. The platform currently has over 2000 liquidity providers in the system with approximately 800 individual wallets staking Umbria’s governance token $UMBR.
SolidProof Unveils New Website with Improved Customer Experience
This milestone represents the latest step in the company’s growth journey. The team is working with multiple strategic partnerships to unlock new use cases and services continuously. With a mission to help customers navigate their digital transformation journey, SolidProof’s commitment is to provide the best customer experience. A...
Shiba Inu’s Rival Floki Inu Price Skyrocketed After It Was Listed On OKX Crypto Exchange
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Floki Inu (FLOKI) a dog-themed meme multi-chain coin that runs on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains is today’s biggest gainer after it’s price rallying by almost 18% in the last 24 hours. In detail, the meme coin which is popularly...
