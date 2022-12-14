Effective: 2022-12-17 14:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL BEGIN TO MOVE SLOWLY SOUTH AT AROUND 8 PM HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 649 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was nearly stationary across Northern Erie county across the Buffalo northtowns. The band will remain nearly stationary through around 8 PM, then it will start moving slowly southward this evening. The band is expected to reach the Buffalo southtowns around 10 p.m. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Grand Island, Elma, Pembroke, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Small Boat Harbor, Alden and Blasdell. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 56. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO