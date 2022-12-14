Effective: 2022-12-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early next week. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this afternoon.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO