CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses All Work for Crypto Clients
Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients, Binance said in an emailed statement and Mazars confirmed to CoinDesk. "Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital CEO on Future of Bitcoin Mining in Wake of FTX Collapse
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under pressure amid the FTX-induced market panic and ongoing crypto winter. Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel discusses his outlook for the bitcoin mining industry and how his firm plans to survive crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Outlook on Crypto Lending With Maple Finance CEO
Maple Finance CEO Sid Powell discusses his outlook for the undercollateralized lending business in the long term, following a recent loan default hit by the fall of FTX. Plus, he shares improvements with Maple 2.0.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
CoinDesk
Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Its Online Services Without Permission
Tech giant Microsoft won't allow its customers to mine cryptocurrencies on its online services without prior written permission, according to a policy update that came into effect on Dec. 1. "Neither Customer, nor those that access an Online Service through Customer, may use an Online Service ... to mine cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
What the 2022 Crypto Year Revealed and How Humanity Failed Again
This episode is sponsored by Roofstock onChain. What went wrong? How could companies valued in the tens of billions of dollars a few months ago suddenly be worthless? Was everything that came before FTX a mirage? Is it nothing but a shell game? A Ponzi scheme?. What let us down...
CoinDesk
The FTX Meltdown Calls for Higher Standards in Crypto Journalism
The law is catching up with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), co-founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The whole situation has led to a loss of trust in the cryptocurrency industry, which needs to be addressed by financial advisors. If there is a bright side to this mess, it’s...
CoinDesk
Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source
Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk
FTX Wants to Sell its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest in FTX's bankruptcy.
CoinDesk
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Slip as Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work for Crypto Clients; S&P Futures Drop
The crypto market traded weak on Friday after French audit firm Mazars, which recently did Binance's proof-of-reserves report, suspended work for crypto exchange clients and global markets traded risk averse. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell 2% to $16,950, extending a retreat from the one-month high of...
CoinDesk
Incoming FCA Chair Calls Crypto Firms Like FTX 'Deliberately Evasive'
Crypto firms like FTX are "deliberately evasive," the incoming chair of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Ashley Alder, told the Parliament's Treasury Committee in a meeting on Wednesday. Alder told the committee that he will be starting with the U.K. financial regulator on Feb. 20. Alder is currently the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Active Crypto Developers Decreased Nearly 60% in 2022
Prices: Bitcoin and the CoinDesk Market Index turned lower as traders started to rethink the takeaway from this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Insights: Ethereum had 192 active developers on Dec. 14, the highest number of developers among blockchain projects, data from Token Terminal suggests. Crypto sentiment makes quick reversal. By...
CoinDesk
Investments in Centralized Crypto Services Fell 85% in Q3: PitchBook
A recent PitchBook report on crypto investment trends reveals Web3, gaming infrastructure and the metaverse have received a lot more venture capital funding. Senior Emerging Technology Research Analyst Robert Le points out "there has been a shift away from centralized crypto services."
CoinDesk
Defining Digital Assets
As the broad spectrum of digital assets grows, how does one categorize this sprawling and ever evolving landscape? The answer is simple. The Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), created by CoinDesk Indices. DACS provides taxonomy with reliable, comprehensive and standardized industry definitions and classifications for digital assets by delivering a...
CoinDesk
The Best Bitcoin Lightning Payment Solutions
The pace of technological innovation in crypto finance is nothing short of astounding. Bitcoin, the “magic internet money” of yesterday, is now knocking on the doors of high street shops, bars and restaurants. The Lightning Network (LN), a web of interconnected nodes managed by crypto enthusiasts, is driving...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Below $18K After Interest Rate Hikes in US and UK
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $17,500 following interest rate hikes of 50 basis points by the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Opimas LLC CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi joins “First Mover” to discuss the crypto price actions. Plus, why the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is now a “lost cause.”
