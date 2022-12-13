Read full article on original website
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
Forgotten GTA Online trick is perfect way to deal with “aimbot” enemies
Had enough of enemies in GTA Online just gunning you down for fun? Well, one player has got a helpful tip that counters the “aimbot” NPCs of Los Santos. It’s been almost a full decade since Rockstar Games unleashed GTA Online onto the gaming world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going strong to this day as it has spanned multiple generations of consoles.
Diablo 4 players furious as $100 Collector’s Box doesn’t even include game
Fans of the Diablo franchise are outraged that the $100 Collector’s Box does not actually contain a copy of the Diablo 4 game. Blizzard unveiled the release date for the long-awaited Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 show with a flashy cinematic. Capitalizing on the attention surrounding the...
Warzone 2 expert reveals “insane” X13 auto pistol build
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled an “insane” X13 auto pistol build, stating that this sidearm setup saved him multiple times against numerous opponents. It has now been a month and a half since Warzone 2.0 dropped, but the meta stays everchanging with numerous balance changes and patch notes shaking things up. To stay informed one must go over the tier list every time the game updates.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode leaks hint at new details
A new leak for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play reveals some potential details about what the upcoming game mode could look like and include. This includes a ruleset emulating the Call of Duty League and a proper ladder system. Call of Duty is finally getting more ranked play in...
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cut down to just 6 episodes on Netflix
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy will be back for a fourth and final season — but only for six episodes. This last outing will include significantly less episodes than what fans were expecting, leaving many disappointed. The Umbrella Academy has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows since it first...
How to find Terastal types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Terastallizing Pokemon is one of the biggest elements of Scarlet & Violet’s battle system. Here’s how trainers can find Terastal types throughout the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new elements into the series, like a fully connected and open world and three different story paths to follow.
Pokemon anime fans think new protagonist is Ash and Serena’s daughter
Pokemon anime fans are curious about the origins of the newly revealed protagonists for the Paldea seasons – especially knowing Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main character for new episodes. One of the long-standing jokes of the Pokemon anime is the lack of aging suffered by the...
Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected
Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile. Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.
Henry Cavill confirms Warhammer 40,000 series & new cinematic universe
Henry Cavill has confirmed he will star and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 series on Amazon, set to transform the beloved game into a new cinematic universe. It’s been a turbulent two months for Henry Cavill: he appeared as Superman in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, officially announced his return to the DCEU, left The Witcher, and lost the role of Superman again.
Warzone 2 DMZ update fixes enemy AI difficulty in Season 1 Reloaded
Raven Software just unleashed a patch that adjusts the difficulty of Warzone 2’s enemy AI for the DMZ mode. The update for Season 1 Reloaded launched across all platforms earlier this week. Modern Warfare 2 saw the return of the classic Shipment map. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 received increased Strongholds.
Warzone 2 players report weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players keep encountering a weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage during matches. Warzone 2 users have a love-hate relationship with the enemy AI, though the feeling of hate seems to grow more powerful as time goes on. Following the recent Season 1 Reloaded...
Pokemon anime fans share bittersweet reactions about Ash Ketchum finally leaving the show
Pokemon anime fans were met with a surprise announcement that Ash Ketchum’s twenty-five-year journey will be coming to a close, and the news has received a bittersweet response from creators and viewers alike. Generations of fans have been a part of the twenty-five-year journey following the Pokemon Anime’s determined...
Warzone 2 update brings major Loadout Drop and Buy Station changes
Following the launch of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed some key changes to Buy Stations and Loadout Drops that players have been calling for. Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is here, bringing a whole host of fresh content to the CoD battle royale. The mid-season...
Best Koraidon Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Koraidon is the box legendary for Pokemon Scarlet, and its physical attack prowess makes it a solid pick for 5 and 6-star Tera Raids. Regarding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Legendaries and their viability in Tera Raids, Miraidon is the obvious choice because of its insane Special Attack stat, moveset, and ability. However, Koraidon isn’t bad, either.
Fuslie reveals she’s still getting Twitch pay despite moving to YouTube
Fuslie has revealed she’s still making money from Twitch despite moving to YouTube Gaming back in September, and she doesn’t know why. On September 6, 2022, 100 Thieves star creator Fuslie revealed that she had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube gaming after nearly a decade on Twitch.
Who is florescent, Valorant’s rising star?
Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is a rising talent in the Valorant scene. She broke onto the main VCT Game Changers circuit with Misfits Black after a year of grinding in the lower levels of the scene. Sixteen-year-old Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene blew up in the Valorant scene after dropping 105...
All Twitch streamers in Pop-Tarts’ ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge
Six Twitch streamers will face off in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ challenge on Twitch this December. Let’s meet each of them before they are assigned teams for each flavor!. Pop-Tarts is hosting the ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge live on Twitch on December 16, with...
Warzone streamer Nadia apologizes after Twitch ban for doxxing viewer
Twitch streamer Nadia Amine came under fire on December 15 for doxxing a donor’s full name as retaliation for his hateful messages. She has now posted an apology explaining the full situation. Nadia’s 2022 could not be any more eventful than it currently is. She garnered a sizeable audience...
