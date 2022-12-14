Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Massive budget cuts loom over area school districts
Kyrene School District stands to lose 66% of its spending power in the last three months of the current school year if the state Legislature doesn’t waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by March 1. In laying out the impact of being unable to spend an $20.5 million Kyrene already,...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
East Valley Tribune
Coop ordinance opponents mount petition drive
Even before the Chandler City Council made it official, residents announced they would mount a petition drive to overturn allowing backyard chickens in residential areas. South Chandler resident Les Minkus told the Council they intended to force a referendum to give residents the ability to overturn Council’s decision, which became final with a 5-2 vote Dec. 5.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County’s Party-Specific Voter Turnout Heat Maps Raise New Election Integrity Concerns
Maricopa County, Ariz., uses in-person voter turnout data from prior elections for planning where to place vote centers for future elections, but the county also categorizes the data by political party, raising election integrity concerns that voters of different parties could possibly have different Election Day experiences based on their location.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
West Valley View
Opinion: Big-time infrastructure coming to the Valley in 2023
With a new year just weeks away, I want to make a prediction: 2023 will be the year of the ribbon cutting, a year of significant infrastructure projects that will make a lasting difference on quality of life in Maricopa County. Using both federal and local tax dollars — but...
Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories
In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims. Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Mom Says She Wore Cat Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Woke Agenda Forced on ‘Vulnerable’ Children
A Phoenix mother whose attendance at her local school board meeting in a cat costume went viral says she used that opportunity to protest the confusing message a transgender board member was sending to elementary school children. “This was a local school in my neighborhood where there was a member...
East Valley Tribune
Meta boosts QC Unified robotics program
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has donated $55,000 to Queen Creek Unified to boost the robotics programs the district’s two junior high schools. “This will help grow our programs and bring new students into the realm of technology and engineering,” said junior high robotics teacher Michael Larson. “Thank you, Meta, for investing in the education of the Queen Creek community!”
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
ABC 15 News
New benefits on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances
PHOENIX — New benefits are on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It's all part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The "PACT Act," as many call it, expands healthcare services to millions...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Expert: Economy outlook is bright, no recession
Dr. Christopher Thornberg told an audience of bankers, homebuilders, real estate and other business professionals that there is no recession. He spoke during the Nov. 9 Tucson Economic Forum, presented by Alliance Bank of Arizona. “We’re here to talk about Arizona, we’re here to talk about Tucson, we’re here to...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
