Alzheimer’s Association partners with United Indian Health Services

The local Alzheimer’s Association Chapter of Northern California is partnering with United Indian Health Services to place educational brochures in their clinics. This is a first step towards educating the local Native American population about Alzheimer’s. Once people are aware of the warning signs, it will help them access medical care and get support in dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Here are some national facts and figures from the Alzheimer’ s Association regarding Native Americans and Alzheimer’s Disease:

Forty-seven percent of Native Americans feel there is access to health care providers who are culturally competent.

Two in five Native Americans report experiencing discrimination when seeking health care.

Forty percent believe research is biased against people of color.

Over half believe significant memory or cognitive losses are a “normal part of aging”.

More than one third of Native Americans do not believe they will live long enough to develop Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

We know that lower awareness of Alzheimer’s and it’s warning signs can delay access to medical care.

The earlier a diagnosis is made, the sooner the family can start making plans. There are also medications that can help slow the progress of this deadly disease.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s but new strides are being made in research around the world to find a cure.

According to Marty Coelho, volunteer marketing chair, “this is an exciting time for the Alzheimer’s Association. Because of the thousands of folks that support the Alzheimer’s Association, we are now going to have three disease modifying drugs within months.These drugs will be for folks that have Alzheimer’s and have amyloid plaques. During clinical trials, one of these drugs cleared the amyloid plaque within 3 months and then the person went off the drug.”

Clinics are being provided with the following brochures:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Living with Alzheimer’s Disease

Staying Safe

Take Care Of Yourself

Around The Clock Alzheimer’s Disease Information and Support

Online Caregiver Resources

Take The Challenge Out Of Finding Dementia Care Resources

Healthy Volunteers Needed

Legal Plans

The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association considers this the first step in forming a partnership with our local Native American Tribes to provide educational materials about local and national resources.