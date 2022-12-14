Tillamook Eagles Lodge hosting Christmas dinner and live music, including a tribute to Elton John

The Tillamook Eagles Lodge is hosting a Christmas Dinner and live music on Saturday Dec. 17. This is an evening to celebrate. Dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. with Turkey and Ham and all the trimmings.

At 8 p.m. Reggie England will take the stage and perform a tribute to Elton John, playing all of his hit tunes, and at 8 p.m. Scott Casey will play 80s dance music. Music is immediately following Alice’s Christmas dinner.

This event to an open membership event in which all are welcome to attend. So mark your calendar to Saturday, Dec. 17 and eat, drink and dance the night away at the Tillamook Eagles Lodge.