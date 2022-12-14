ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

County Commissioners greenlight $725,000 property purchase

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
 3 days ago

Tillamook County will be purchasing a 46-acre parcel of land from Joyce Lamb for $725,000, following approval from the board of county commissioners at their December 7 meeting.

The deal for the lot between Marolf Loop Road and McCormick Loop Road has a closing date set for January 31, 2023.

County Commissioner Erin Skaar led the effort to purchase the property with hopes that it will someday be used to expand Tillamook’s housing stock.

The property lies within Tillamook’s urban growth boundary and is suitable for the purpose, although water and sewer lines need to be added and rezoning achieved before any development could begin.

After sitting on the market for several years, a recent price drop on the property caught the commissioners’ attention.

Worried that the price decrease would attract attention from a buyer uninterested in developing the land, the commissioners decided to make an offer, which was accepted.

Funding for the purchase will come from the county’s investment fund and with an assessed value over $1 million, commissioners believe the property represents a relatively safe investment for the county.

They said that they hope Tillamook’s city government will work with them to ready the property for housing development.

Elsewhere in the meeting, commissioners agreed to a contract retaining Peck, Rubanoff and Hatfield as labor attorneys for the county.

The board also gave the go ahead for Solid Waste Program Manager David McCall to apply for a loan from the state for improvement works at transfer stations in Manzanita and Pacific City.

McCall told commissioners that work is already underway in Manzanita, but that the additional funds would allow completion of upgrades that will otherwise be deferred due to recent supply cost increases.

The money would come from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Clean Water State Revolving Fund and half of the funds used for improvements related to storm water safety would be forgiven.

The Manzanita project has a total budget of just over $1 million and the new funding would cover just over $760,000 that has not already been completed or paid for. Of that, half would be eligible for forgiveness with the rest incurring 1% interest over 30 years, which the public works department can cover with its existing budget.

The Pacific City transfer station project is more extensive and has a projected $2 million budget.

McCall told commissioners that the facilities in the south county were in desperate need of expansion and enhanced environmental safety protections.

Only $1.75 million of the work in Pacific City is eligible for the Department of Environmental Quality’s loan and just $500,000 would be forgivable.

Nestucca, Neskowin and Sand Lake Watersheds Executive Director Dave Shively delivered his annual report to the board at the meeting as well.

He detailed projects his organization undertook in the last year to improve fish passage and decrease flooding risk in the south county.

The biggest was a $300,000 improvement to Alder Creek near mile marker seven on Highway 22.

Opening more than two miles for aquatic life, the project replaced outdated culverts with new box culverts that improved water flow in the creek.

Another project Shively highlighted was the $96,000 improvement to the Battle Creek Bridge.

Funding for the work came from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which allocates money to improve fish passage across the state.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Tillamook County, OR
