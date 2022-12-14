Letter: Elementary rejuvenation well represents area heritage

I attended the Elementary School Rejuvenation Project outreach session, November 30th at City Hall.

I want thank the Cannon Beach city employees, City Council members, city committees and the Native American organization and the design firm for the time and effort put into this project.

I feel the design covered all aspects that are representative of the history and heritage of Cannon Beach. I feel all stake holders are represented in this design and usage of this project.

This will be a great addition to Cannon Beach, along with our other historical places.

Bev Graver

Cannon Beach