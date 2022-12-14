ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Those are not mushrooms, those are called galls, and being they're growing on a evergreen tree means they are not edible, as the story states they grow where an insect has bore into the tree, it's part of the trees defence agenst infection, kinda like you getting a scab after a cut on yourself! And the grow on other evergreens as well, I've seen them on Scotch Pines and others!

