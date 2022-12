LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir and freshman Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday. The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets. UCLA started the game on a 10-2 run and led 22-8 after the first quarter. Eight players scored in the opening quarter for the Bruins and all 10 players that got in the game scored.

