Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
There's a new top-ranked player in the college football transfer portal following the arrival of Jackson State star Travis Hunter this week, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class on 247Sports. The Georgia native's move caused a wave of national reaction following Deion Sanders' move to Colorado and Hunter's play this season as a dominant two-way player.
Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
What's UCLA getting in its newest commitment, transfer quarterback Collin Schlee? We break it down...
I couldn’t ask Stan Drayton specifically about Bijan Robinson on the record when I had a one-on-one interview with the former Texas running backs coach at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention in July of 2019. Robinson was one of several backs the Longhorns were recruiting and after missing on Noah Cain and Trey Sanders in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Drayton knew he needed to reel in a big fish by the time the 2020 class was complete.
Irish Illustrated Insider laments NIL, champions the Portal, discusses the Bowl Game, and examines the near future of Notre Dame’s recruiting and staff retention heading into the New Year. Make Your Bowl Plans With Irish Illustrated:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to...
247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.
Shedeur Sanders finished his career at Jackson State with a four-touchdown, 349-yard effort in an overtime loss to North Carolina Central, and his next stop figures to be Colorado to meet back up with his father. Deion Sanders was named Colorado's new coach earlier this month, and at his introductory...
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Monday's football press conference to begin the coverage of Kansas State versus Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31. And, Klieman did say Monday that Will Howard will be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats against the Crimson Tide but that he hopes to find a way to get Adrian Martinez on the field.
Despite the long list of talented wide receivers that have caught footballs at Ohio State, the Buckeyes have just one Biletnikoff Award winner. Many believed Marvin Harrison Jr. would end the 27-year drought this season since Terry Glenn brought home the award given out every year since 1994 to the country’s best past catcher.
After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
