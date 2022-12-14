Read full article on original website
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Mike Kehoe scores another $250,000 from Missouri mega donor Rex Sinquefield
For the second time in a year, the political action committee supporting Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s 2024 bid for Missouri governor has received a $250,000 check from the state’s most prolific donor. Rex Sinquefield, a retired investor from St. Louis, gave the same amount to Kehoe’s nearly one...
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve adopted the approach, which proponents […] The post Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall
Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Missouri chamber encourages child care providers to offer workers health insurance
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are encouraging more child care businesses to offer health insurance to help recruit employees. The number of child care workers has significantly decreased since the start of the pandemic, chamber officials said, and offering health benefits is one way to attract more people to the profession.
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
A Website ranked the Pros & Cons of Living in Missouri
What do you think, are there more Pros to living in Missouri or more Cons? A website put together its list of Pros and Cons, so let us dive into their pros and cons to figure out what they got right and what they got wrong... According to retirepedia.com, there...
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
