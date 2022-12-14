ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJAQf_0jhw7FTe00

Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a small boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the 12 people on board were undocumented individuals.

The passengers appeared to be suffering from possible seasickness, but the exact details of their ailments remained unclear, said the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

Authorities received reports of a vessel that became disabled near the shoreline off Tower 10 in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard was called in to tow the small boat to the Huntington Harbor launch ramp where the 12 passengers were transferred to Customs and Border Protection agents.

At the time, seven people were treated by emergency personnel and two people were transported to a local hospital.

Homeland security was called to the scene as it appears most passengers were Mexican nationals. Officials say it’s unclear whether the boat was involved in a smuggling operation.

The case remains under investigation.

“This was an excellent example of the seamless coordination between federal and local agencies to ensure the safety of everyone out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Keith Robinson, the law enforcement division chief for Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach. “Situations like this highlight the dangers of attempting to cross the nation’s borders by sea.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

US Coast Guard saves migrants off Huntington Beach shore

The United States Coast Guard rescued a dozen migrants found off of the Orange County shoreline. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which is assisting the Coast Guard, the migrants were found off the northern coast of Sunset Beach. In total, authorities found 12 occupants: seven men and five women. According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen. Seven of the occupants were evaluated by the medical staff because of minor injuries. Two others were sent to the hospital. None of the other migrants were injured, according to the Coast Guard. A Huntington Beach lifeguard first discovered the boat while it was about 200 yards away from the shore early this evening.  All of the occupants of the vessel were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Investigation continues after Huntington Beach residents find razor blade-tipped arrows throughout neighborhood

Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties. "We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random, landing on people's roofs or in their yards. On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Residents escape Mission Viejo house fire

Firefighters were called to a Mission Viejo home after flames engulfed a garage and several vehicles early Friday morning. Neighbors reported the fire and pounded on the door of the home around 1:15 a.m. to alert the sleeping residents, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram. Arriving firefighters found flames burning through a garage […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach

Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

One killed, one hurt in crash

One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach Police warn public of random arrows in residential areas

The Huntington Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who have been shooting arrows in residential areas of the city over the last two weeks. Tuesday, officers said the arrows have been located on the west side of Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue in Huntington Beach. Arrows have been shot at homes and into yards and have pierced rooftops in the neighborhood.The arrows have been described as hunting arrows with razor-sharp tips.Police say they've received reports over the last two weeks, but some residents in the neighborhood say this has been happening for months, and said someone was seen walking around with a crossbow.Investigators said they are concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by a falling arrow. Anyone who has seen people with a crossbow, compound bow or any other device used to shoot arrows is asked to call Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or email him at Cremington@hbpd.org. No suspects have been identified in the case. No injuries have been reported. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy