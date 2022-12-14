Read full article on original website
Frontline Systems Releases Analytic Solver V2023 Q1 with Analytic Model Results Easily Shared via Microsoft Teams
Excel-based tool enables business analysts to create analytics-powered decision models, “point and click” without coding, using optimization, Monte Carlo simulation, machine learning, and business rules; now includes simple deployment and automatic refreshing of analytic model results to Microsoft Teams. Frontline Systems is shipping Analytic Solver® V2023 Q1, a...
ITA Group Launches AI-Powered Channel Sales Claims Management Solution
ITA Group expands its channel sales claims functionality to a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) processing and management solution. The new solution replaces human-driven processes and forms with automation and a simple photo upload or direct feed from distributors and wholesalers. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to significantly improve the validation process by scraping information from invoice images to identify and confirm product-specific items for eligibility—even among competitive brands on the same receipt.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
Conga Wins Two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, Including the Innovation Award and Women in Technology Award
Conga recognized for innovative solutions that empower users across industries; Perry recognized for leadership and contributions to Conga’s culture. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, this includes the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
Angela Diffly, Co-Founder of EnsembleIQ’s Restaurant Technology Network, Honored by QSR as a Digital Disruptor Shaping Restaurants in 2022
EnsembleIQ’s Restaurant Technology Network (RTN), a membership community dedicated to the restaurant technology industry, today announces Angela Diffly, co-founder, has been honored by QSR as a Digital Disruptor shaping restaurants in 2022. The QSR list recognizes change-makers and innovators laying the blueprint for a more connected restaurant world. In...
Parashift Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors. Parashift, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Parashift as a...
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award
UCaaS Provider Lauded for World-Class Partner Program, Strong Channel Relationships. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the second consecutive year that TMC has recognized Broadvoice for its world-class channel program.
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category.
Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency
Integrating seamlessly with Mimecast Email Security products, Echoworx brings a smarter, easier, and more modern approach to encrypting companywide email. Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.
Presto Voice Brings Custom Voices to Enhance Automated Drive-Thru Guest Experience
New feature enables restaurants to use virtually any voice for drive-thru order taking. Presto Automation Inc, a leader in restaurant technology, announced today the introduction of a custom voice feature in its Presto VoiceTM drive-thru automation solution. This highly innovative feature, an industry first, takes the drive-thru experience to a new level, allowing guests to converse with celebrities, mascots, characters, or other custom voices while placing an order at the drive-thru.
