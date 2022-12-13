North Carolina is closer to legalizing sports betting than many people think, but they need to iron out a few kinks before North Carolina sports betting can become a reality. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized sports betting in North Carolina in part because of an amendment to the bill that would have banned wagering on college sports. Given that college sports are a major draw in the Tar Heel State, this bill could have put North Carolina at a disadvantage. With the 2023 legislation set to open in January, it is highly possible state legislators get right back to crafting the right bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting.

