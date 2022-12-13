ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday

It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
REIDSVILLE, NC
CBS Sports

Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, latest promos

North Carolina is closer to legalizing sports betting than many people think, but they need to iron out a few kinks before North Carolina sports betting can become a reality. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized sports betting in North Carolina in part because of an amendment to the bill that would have banned wagering on college sports. Given that college sports are a major draw in the Tar Heel State, this bill could have put North Carolina at a disadvantage. With the 2023 legislation set to open in January, it is highly possible state legislators get right back to crafting the right bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

