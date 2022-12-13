Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday
It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
WLTX.com
Carolina Panthers face a potential trap game against Pittsburgh on Sunday | Locked On Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the easiest remaining opponent on the schedule. Could it be a trap game for the Panthers? That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Florida vs. Oregon State picks, predictions for Las Vegas Bowl
The second day of the 2022 college football bowl season brings us an SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup between Florida and Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Florida checks in at 6-6 in head coach Billy Napier's debut season, an up-and-down campaign with highlights include a win over a top-10 ...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, latest promos
North Carolina is closer to legalizing sports betting than many people think, but they need to iron out a few kinks before North Carolina sports betting can become a reality. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized sports betting in North Carolina in part because of an amendment to the bill that would have banned wagering on college sports. Given that college sports are a major draw in the Tar Heel State, this bill could have put North Carolina at a disadvantage. With the 2023 legislation set to open in January, it is highly possible state legislators get right back to crafting the right bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting.
