Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
Bright Pattern Named “Hot Vendor” by Aragon Research
Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announced it has been included in the list of “Hot Vendors” by Aragon Research, Inc. Bright Pattern was formally presented with their award on December 8, 2022 at the virtual event, Aragon Transform 2022, Aragon Research’s annual awards ceremony.
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
ECS5 Integrates Print and Digital Signage into One Solution
ECS5, a cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., allows retail stores to integrate and manage their print and digital signage in one solution. Retail stores typically use a combination of print and digital signage to communicate with their customers regarding pricing and special promotions. While most stores handle their own print signage in-house, their digital signage is managed separately, typically by a third-party vendor. Managing each type of signage separately increases the risk of inefficiencies and inaccurate communication. ECS5, the cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., integrates the management of print and digital signage into one solution.
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
o9 Solutions Streamlines Supply Chain Operations at Indofil Industries
The implementation enables Indofil to transform its planning and supply chain processes to respond better to market changes. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of the o9 Digital Brain Platform for Indofil Industries Limited, which encompasses the digital transformation of their business planning and supply chain processes.
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
Torii SaaS Management Wins Top G2 Rating and Best in Biz Award for Customer Success
Industry experts and customers continue to rank Torii the top SMP for customer satisfaction. Torii, creator of the world’s only Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced it earned the 2022 Best in Biz award for Customer Success Team of the Year. Judges awarded the silver medal to Torii for the superior work it does to ensure customers continually gain the most value from the Torii platform. This win comes on the heels of G2’s 2023 Winter Report, where customers once again ranked Torii a leader and top performer for providing the only end-to-end SMP that makes it easy to manage both SaaS spend and operations.
Klaviyo Announces Nine New Elite Master Partners
Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman exhibit superior strategy, service and experience. Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools, including email and SMS, for ecommerce businesses, announced nine new Klaviyo Elite Master Partners: Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman. These companies, which join a small group of other Elite Master Partners, were chosen based on the best-in-class service and experience they provide to customers.
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
