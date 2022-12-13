Rich joined the IC admission team in August of 2002 as a counselor and has taken on progressive leadership responsibilities during his tenure at the college. With the admission team, Rich has been dedicated in supporting our communication strategy and engagement with prospective students. Rich has demonstrated selflessness and an acumen for data and detail, understanding the nuances of our constituent populations. Rich has developed strong partnerships working with colleagues to support the selection processes for our Park Scholar Program, Honors Program, Innovations Scholars Program, S-STEM Scholars Program, and Martin Luther King Scholars Program. In addition, Rich supported coordination of our strategic partnerships with the College Board, Fire Engine Red, and Human Capital.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO