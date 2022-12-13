Read full article on original website
Farewell and Best Wishes
Rich joined the IC admission team in August of 2002 as a counselor and has taken on progressive leadership responsibilities during his tenure at the college. With the admission team, Rich has been dedicated in supporting our communication strategy and engagement with prospective students. Rich has demonstrated selflessness and an acumen for data and detail, understanding the nuances of our constituent populations. Rich has developed strong partnerships working with colleagues to support the selection processes for our Park Scholar Program, Honors Program, Innovations Scholars Program, S-STEM Scholars Program, and Martin Luther King Scholars Program. In addition, Rich supported coordination of our strategic partnerships with the College Board, Fire Engine Red, and Human Capital.
No Change in Ithaca College Operating Status
With the winter storm currently impacting the region bringing lower-than-predicted snowfall amounts locally, Ithaca College remains open at this time and does not anticipate any formal change to its operating status. College officials are continuing to monitor the progress of the storm, and if there is any change in operating...
WICB & VIC Raise Money for Food Bank of the Southern Tier
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, WICB and VIC Radio presented the Food Bank of the Southern Tier with a $205.00 cash donation. Between Monday, November 28th - Wednesday, December 7th, student members from both stations collected non-perishable food items and monetary donations in the Roy H. Park School of Communications and Campus Center lobbies. WICB & VIC Radio continued their annual tradition of hosting a winter fundraiser prior to the end of the fall semester and before the start of the holiday season.
