Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
GUIDEcx Named Winner of Best Relationship in the Relationship Index for Project Management Category in the Winter 2023 G2 Report
Reaffirming GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding, this award from the Winter 2023 G2 Report, along with 18 other awards, highlights GUIDEcx’s customer-centric approach. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was announced this week as the “Best Relationship” winner for the Project Management...
salestechstar.com
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
salestechstar.com
Torii SaaS Management Wins Top G2 Rating and Best in Biz Award for Customer Success
Industry experts and customers continue to rank Torii the top SMP for customer satisfaction. Torii, creator of the world’s only Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced it earned the 2022 Best in Biz award for Customer Success Team of the Year. Judges awarded the silver medal to Torii for the superior work it does to ensure customers continually gain the most value from the Torii platform. This win comes on the heels of G2’s 2023 Winter Report, where customers once again ranked Torii a leader and top performer for providing the only end-to-end SMP that makes it easy to manage both SaaS spend and operations.
salestechstar.com
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
salestechstar.com
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
salestechstar.com
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
salestechstar.com
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
salestechstar.com
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
salestechstar.com
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
salestechstar.com
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
salestechstar.com
Blaize Partners With Korea Telecom to Bring AI Transformation to Industrial and Enterprise Customers
Delivers AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge technology for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea’s leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.
salestechstar.com
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
salestechstar.com
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
salestechstar.com
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
salestechstar.com
Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
salestechstar.com
Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category.
salestechstar.com
Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking
Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of...
salestechstar.com
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
Comments / 0