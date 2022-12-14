Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
salestechstar.com
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
salestechstar.com
Inflation Will Fuel More Small Business Formation in 2023
Majority of Entrepreneurs Will Maintain Current Job While Starting a Side Hustle. Business formation continues to be at historically high levels, with concerns over cost of living and inflation motivating Americans to pursue a small business venture. New research from Intuit QuickBooks shows this trend will continue in 2023 and of those survey respondents who say they plan to start a small business, two thirds (66%) indicate inflation and the need for additional income is behind their decision. These findings and more are highlighted in the QuickBooks New Business Insights report, based on a recent survey of 15,200 U.S. adults commissioned by Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp.
salestechstar.com
Parashift Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors. Parashift, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Parashift as a...
salestechstar.com
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
salestechstar.com
Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
salestechstar.com
Totango Doubles Down on Customer Success by Hiring ON24’s Chris Dishman
Longtime customer turned VP of Customer Success will further iterate and improve Totango’s most important product – the customer journey. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, leans into its own CS practice by hiring longtime customer Chris Dishman as VP of Customer Success. Formerly VP of Global Customer Success at ON24, Dishman brings significant experience in scaling high-growth teams and will infuse new insights on how to ensure customers receive the highest value out of their partnership with Totango.
salestechstar.com
U.K. Firms Meet Economic Challenges With Digital Solutions
Post-pandemic conditions lead companies to digitally transform for improved customer experience, supply chain, sustainability and other outcomes, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in the U.K. are responding to changing economic conditions and challenging markets by carrying out digital business transformations, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
salestechstar.com
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
salestechstar.com
Sales Coaching and How to Get it Right to Close Deals
Closing deals is challenging to say the least, but when given the right formula to do it successfully and easily, then it becomes an art – especially when it’s powered by sales enablement. The key to a well-implemented sales strategy starts at the root: using an insight-driven coaching technique that delivers aligned goals, values, and utility. Anticipating buyers’ needs is essential for a positive sales interaction and when salespeople can do their homework on a buyer, they’ll be able to generate more organizational revenue.
salestechstar.com
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
salestechstar.com
Pivotree Customers Report Record-Breaking Cyber 5 Sales in 2022
Technology implemented and supported by Pivotree enabled a frictionless experience through the year’s peak shopping period, with some retailers reporting up to 30% increases in order volume and sales. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced...
salestechstar.com
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
salestechstar.com
Zylo Welcomes Former Salesforce Exec Jason Leet as Chief Financial Officer
Amid a record-breaking year and raising $31.5M in Series C funding, executive financial leadership will drive continued growth for SaaS Management category leader. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced it has named software industry veteran Jason Leet as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Jason will oversee the finance, legal and HR functions, leading Zylo in its next phase of growth.
salestechstar.com
Presto Voice Brings Custom Voices to Enhance Automated Drive-Thru Guest Experience
New feature enables restaurants to use virtually any voice for drive-thru order taking. Presto Automation Inc, a leader in restaurant technology, announced today the introduction of a custom voice feature in its Presto VoiceTM drive-thru automation solution. This highly innovative feature, an industry first, takes the drive-thru experience to a new level, allowing guests to converse with celebrities, mascots, characters, or other custom voices while placing an order at the drive-thru.
salestechstar.com
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
salestechstar.com
Delta Cargo Selects IBS Software to Power Digital Transformation
Delta Cargo has selected IBS Software’s iCargo platform to digitally transform its operations, increase profitability and provide better service to customers and partners. The full iCargo management suite will be implemented to provide Delta Cargo with an end-to-end view of its air value chain, delivering real-time operational insight to enable proactive data-led business decision making.
Comments / 0