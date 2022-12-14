Ab-Soul is here and is honest in Herbert, his fifth studio album and first solo full-length release in six years. Clocking in at a little over one hour, the 18-track project is named after the Los Angeles by way of Carson, CA artist’s legal name — Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — as an ode to the vulnerability he displays in the record. With the help of Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker and production from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, Soulo takes off his gloves to present a brutal truth brought upon by “a series of unspeakable tragedies” and offers a sonic space of healing for others who have suffered through the same ordeals.

1 DAY AGO