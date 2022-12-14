Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Shares “Count Me Out” Music Video Starring Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren plays Kendrick Lamar’s therapist in the new visual for “Count Me Out.” Lamar directed and executive produced the video alongside his pgLang collaborator Dave Free. “Kendrick, Kendrick,” Mirren says to Lamar. “Did you hear what I just said?”. The rapper, meanwhile, sits at...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Adds Drake, 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé to His Year-End 2022 Playlist
JAY-Z is closing out his 2022 with his newest year-end playlist. The 40-track selection, which is available to stream on TIDAL, features offerings from the likes of Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Metro Boomin, Benny The Butcher and J. Cole, SZA, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Rosalía, Nas, Burna Boy, Quavo and the late Takeoff, Lil Yachty, Snoh Aalegra and more. Fans will also hear some of the tracks Hov hopped on this 2022, including Pusha T and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist” and DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend’s “GOD DID.”
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Drops New 'Avatar' Track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday, December 16, The Weeknd has released his contribution to the film’s official soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The song, which was written by The Weeknd, features production by Swedish House Mafia and composer...
hypebeast.com
Kojima Productions, Hammerstone Studios Producing 'Death Stranding' Movie Adaptation
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are developing and producing a movie adaptation of Hideo Kojima‘s 2019 video game, Death Stranding. The Japanese video game designer and director confirmed the news in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.” This adaptation will mark the first feature film from Kojima Productions, with reports stating that “it will introduce new elements and characters into the ‘Death Stranding’ world.
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Provides a Space to Heal With New Album 'Herbert'
Ab-Soul is here and is honest in Herbert, his fifth studio album and first solo full-length release in six years. Clocking in at a little over one hour, the 18-track project is named after the Los Angeles by way of Carson, CA artist’s legal name — Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — as an ode to the vulnerability he displays in the record. With the help of Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker and production from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, Soulo takes off his gloves to present a brutal truth brought upon by “a series of unspeakable tragedies” and offers a sonic space of healing for others who have suffered through the same ordeals.
hypebeast.com
Jeffrey Deitch Invites You Into The Rhythm of Vision
A new exhibition dedicated to legendary funk musician, George Clinton. Jeffrey Deitch invites you to get your funk on in a new solo exhibition dedicated to legendary musician, George Clinton. On view at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, The Rhythm of Vision takes its name from the lyrics of a 1978 Parliament song and features a stage design by rising contemporary artist, Lauren Halsey.
hypebeast.com
Trevor Noah To Host Grammy Awards for Third Consecutive Year in 2023
Trevor Noah will return to host the 2023 Grammy Awards, according to Billboard. This year’s ceremony will mark Noah’s third consecutive year in the hosting position, after making his debut in 2021 and coming back earlier this year. Earlier this month, Noah stepped down as the host of...
hypebeast.com
Twitter Reacts to Henry Cavill No Longer Returning as Superman
One of the biggest news to hit the entertainment industry was revealed yesterday when DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and titular actor, Henry Cavill revealed that he would not be returning to play Superman. Superman fans have spoken and taken to social media to share their disappointment and in some...
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is All About Love in His New Song "Let Go"
Back on a victory lap of his worldwide hit “Doja” — which became the first U.K. rap record to appear on Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade — West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new song aptly dubbed “Let Go.”. It’s no lie...
hypebeast.com
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
hypebeast.com
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
hypebeast.com
PinkPantheress Channels Overwhelming Angst With New ‘Take me home’ EP
Music’s resident rising popstar PinkPantheress has released a new EP Take me home. The new 3-track project comes just in time for the Christmas holiday – a gift sure to excite her growing international fan base. The EP begins with “Boy’s a liar” and the Kaytranada-produced cut “Do you miss me?,” which were both released last month. From feelings of contemplation to romance and longing, what stands out about the UK-born songstress’ musical style is her way of fusing deep and sometimes sorrowful messages with upbeat music.
hypebeast.com
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol To Headline Osheaga 2023
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has unveiled the first installment of its 2023 lineup, revealing Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol are slated to headline. The event, which is scheduled to occur from August 4 to 6, will take place in Montreal, Canada, at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène.
hypebeast.com
The Alchemist Adds New Tracks With Meyhem Lauren, Boldy James and ScHoolboy Q to 'The Alchemist Sandwich'
The Alchemist has dropped off his latest project The Alchemist Sandwich, a compilation of two of his EPs Lunch Meat and Bread, both of which were released in 2018. Clocking in at half an hour, the 10-track effort features contributions from Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Action Bronson, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought and Earl Sweatshirt, as well as Meyhem Lauren with Boldy James and ScHoolboy Q on the brand new tracks “Big Skye” and “Clip In A Tray.” An accompanying music video for the former was also released, with New High Filmz helming the visual.
hypebeast.com
Adam Driver Fights off Dinosaurs in Latest Sci-Fi Thriller '65' Trailer
The trailer for Adam Driver‘s newest sci-fi thriller has officially been released. Titled 65, the Sony Pictures project sees Driver return to outer space, this time as an astronaut who has just crash landed on Earth, 65 million years ago. In this film, Driver plays the titular character of...
hypebeast.com
Amazon Studios Developing Live-Action 'God of War' Series
Amazon Studios has ordered a live-action series of the celebrated video game series, God of War. According to reports, the adaptation will be based on the 2018 game and will follow Kratos’ supposed attempt in “retirement” in Midgar. When his wife dies, however, he and his estranged son, Atreus, go on a journey to the highest peak in order to spread her ashes. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world,” Variety adds.
hypebeast.com
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Capsule Collaboration
Following their inaugural collaboration in May, Givenchy and Disney have reunited to craft an all-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in honor of Lunar New Year and The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. For the collaboration, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a first in the history of character...
Comments / 0