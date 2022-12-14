Two Pullman biennial budgets amended

Two biennial budgets, including 2021-22 and 2022-23, were amended during a regular Pullman City Council meeting to recognize additional revenues and expenditures.

The council unanimously approved all six ordinances presented during its Tuesday evening meeting. These ordinances entail both biennial budgets, electric vehicle charging stations, city office business hours, planned unit developments and downtown drive-throughs.

The council also confirmed the appointment of members in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. Mayor Glenn Johnson said in the 19 years he’s been mayor, this was the most difficult committee because there were too many quality candidates. Efren Ramos, Rocky Lucas and Libby Walker were confirmed for a one-year term; Lisa Guerrero and Julian Matthews were appointed to a two-year term; and Terry Buffington and Juan Garcia were appointed to a three-year term.